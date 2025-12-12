Liverpool AGREE terms with defender in repeat of masterstroke 2022 transfer

Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes, are planning the next phase of the club's rebuild

Liverpool are understood to have agreed terms for the signing of a Celtic defender in a deal reminiscent of a masterful move made back in 2022.

Liverpool have presided over an uncharacteristically turbulent campaign so far, with the Mo Salah saga dominating the headlines of late.

But while the Egyptian’s future – and whether or not he has one at Anfield beyond January – still needs resolving, the Reds aren’t taking their eye off the ball in the transfer market.

Liverpool are on pole position for the signing of Marc Guehi and could even wrap up a deal next month. The latest on that move can be found later in this article.

Guehi would make an instant impact at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, but news is now emerging of Liverpool looking further down the line for their rearguard too.

Roughly one week ago, reliable X account, TheSecretScout, claimed Liverpool had ‘agreed terms’ with 15-year-old Celtic sensation, Dara Jikiemi.

The talented centre-back regular represents Scotland’s youth sides, though further developments on the story went quiet… until now.

The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent Lewis Steele, has provided an update on Liverpool’s move for Jikiemi. If Steele’s reporting is anything to go by, Liverpool WILL land the youngster.

‘Liverpool are closing in on the signing of 15-year-old Celtic wonderkid Dara Jikiemi and are poised to beat Nottingham Forest to the punch,’ wrote Steele.

‘Online account Secret Scout first revealed Liverpool’s interest in the defender and [The Daily Mail] understands everything is heading in the right direction.

‘Jikiemi could follow in the footsteps of Ben Gannon-Doak, who also made the move from Celtic Park to Anfield as a teenager. The Scot is now at Bournemouth after a summer transfer.’

Jikiemi mirrors masterful Doak move

Liverpool pulled off a similar raid when prising Ben Doak away from Celtic back in 2022.

The winger made minimal impact in the first team during his spell at Anfield, though his development on Merseyside and fruitful loan at Middlesbrough saw the player’s value skyrocket.

The Reds paid just £600,000 to sign Doak and ultimately went on to sell the forward to Bournemouth for £25m (add-ons included).

And crucially, Doak became classified as a homegrown player at Liverpool, meaning the proceeds from his sale were logged as pure profit on the books.

Of course, Liverpool would much prefer Jikiemi to become an important member of their first team over the coming years.

But if the end result is he’s later sold for big profit, there’ll be no complaints from Liverpool’s money men.

