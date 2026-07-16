Djed Spence is available to leave Tottenham for the right price

Tottenham duo Djed Spence and Cristian Romero are reportedly wanted by Inter Milan, but the two teams are quite far apart with their valuations.

Full-back Spence joined Tottenham from Middlesbrough in 2022 after helping Nottingham Forest get promoted to the Premier League during a hugely successful and impressive loan stint.

Tottenham forked out up to £20m for the defender but they only began to see a return on that investment in the past two seasons.

Spence, arguably, had unproductive loan spells at Rennes, Leeds United, and Genoa, before being given more of a chance at Spurs since the summer of 2024.

Last term, for instance, he played 44 times, 34 of which were as a starter, in a Tottenham side that just about staved off relegation to the Championship.

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Some were surprised to see the 25-year-old included in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup but the tournament has done wonders for his reputation.

Reports suggest Robert De Zerbi is not entirely convinced by the defender, whose contract runs until 2029 at the north London team, which has led to talk of a Tottenham Hotspur Stadium exit.

After TEAMtalk revealed that Inter had begun conversations with Tottenham about Spence, reports in Italy suggest they want to recruit Spence and Tottenham centre-back Romero – who has told the club he wants to leave.

Inter Milan put off by Tottenham price tags

As per Corriere dello Sport, the Premier League outfit values Spence at around £25m-34m and Romero at £34m-£42m.

Spence is ‘very open to a change of shirt’ as he is reportedly not at the ‘centre’ of De Zerbi’s thoughts when it comes to their full-back options.

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Indeed, they have Pedro Porro, Souza, Destiny Udogie and summer signing Andrew Robertson on their books. A move to Inter would be to Spence’s ‘taste’ but the Serie A side don’t want to go too far above £21m, plus bonuses, for his signature.

For them, bringing in a right wing-back is a bigger priority than centre-back, so a deal for Romero seems less likely. They would, however, accept a loan deal but Tottenham may look to cash in on the Argentina international.

Romero has been linked with the likes of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid but while he is representing his country at the World Cup, his future has seemingly been put on hold.

Tottenham have spent heavily this summer, spending more than £220m on midfielders Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes and centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke.

But if they want to continue spending, some exits may be needed. If they want that to happen, they may have to drop their price valuations for the likes of Spence and Romero.

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