Nuno in dreamland as West Ham deal for ‘unstoppable’ winger ‘BACK ON’ and could happen ‘TODAY’

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo is about to secure the services of a winger he has long wanted to sign for the Hammers, with suggestions that he is already at the London club’s training ground.

Back on October 7, 2025, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported that West Ham are keen on a January 2026 deal for Fulham winger Adama Traore. The 30-year-old former Barcelona player was struggling to establish himself in Fulham manager Marco Silva’s team at the time, with West Ham boss Nuno keen on a reunion with him at London Stadium, having worked with him at Wolves.

Dean Jones also reported on January 14, 2026, that West Ham remain keen on Traore, who is not part of Fulham’s long-term plans.

However, Silva was reluctant to lose Traore at the time, with the Fulham manager keen on assurances that an adequate replacement would be signed.

The Daily Mail reported in its print edition on January 26, 2026, that West Ham have made an offer of £1million (€1.15m, $1.4m) for Traore, with an additional sum of £1m (€1.15m, $1.4m) if they stay in the Premier League for next season.

Described as a player whose “capacity is almost unstoppable” by Fulham manager Marco Silva in the Gazette & Herald in February, 2025, Traore now appears to be on his way to joining West Ham.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook on X, Traore is already “at the Hammers’ training ground”.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has added on the platform that a deal for Traore could be finalised today.

Jacobs wrote on X at 11:29am on January 27, 2026: “Adama Traore’s move to West Ham is back on track and expected to accelerate today.”

Traore has been on the books of Fulham since the summer of 2023 and is under contract at the London club until the end of the season.

The former Wolves star has made 79 appearances for Fulham so far in his career, scoring four goals and providing 13 assists in the process.

Traore, though, has made only one start in the Premier League for the Cottagers this season, playing a total of just 264 minutes in the English top flight.

