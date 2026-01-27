Manchester United are expected to place Everton’s dazzling winger Iliman Ndiaye on their transfer shortlist for the summer, though it could take a mammoth fee to lure him from Merseyside and with the Toffees’ stance on his future coming to light.

The 25-year-old is arguably the Toffees’ best player, and his displays this season, highlighting his brilliant skill, goalscoring and chance-creating ability, have put the Red Devils on alert.

The fact that Ndiaye played a leading role in Senegal’s victorious Africa Cup of Nations campaign has also added to his pedigree.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Ndiaye has a growing number of admirers within the club, with his style of play and overall profile viewed as a strong fit for what United are looking to add in attack.

United’s recruitment team have enjoyed recent success targeting players from lower Premier League sides, with the additions of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo seen internally as proof of concept, and that approach is set to continue.

But there is still uncertainty over how United will approach the next transfer window due to the current managerial situation. Michael Carrick is in interim charge, but it is not yet clear whether he will remain in the role beyond the end of the season or if the club opts for a higher-profile appointment.

Despite the managerial situation, the internal admiration for Ndiaye is unlikely to go away and he will be a player to keep a close eye on in the summer.

Barring any injury, he will be part of Senegal’s squad for the World Cup and if he performs well there then interest could ramp up further.

A number of other clubs are understood to be tracking Ndiaye, both in the Premier League and abroad. Everton rejected a bid of £40million from Inter Milan last summer, and that is an indication of how highly the Toffees value him, which is no surprise given his contributions.

Ndiaye is contracted until 2029, which puts Everton in a strong negotiating position. They have the backing of their owners, The Friedkin Group, who are prepared to spend in the summer market.

With this in mind, United would need to stump up a big fee to lure Ndiaye away from Everton. No price tag has been set, as Everton insist he is not for sale, so it would take a lot for David Moyes’ side to change their minds.

Everton’s record sale stands at the £75m United spent on Romelu Lukaku in July 2017 and any move would likely need to come close to matching that if they are to get the Toffees to the table.

However, there is an expectation that United will operate with significant financial backing in the summer, particularly if they secure qualification for the Champions League.

Ndiaye is a player to keep a close eye on, but for now, he is focused on playing well and helping Everton push for the European qualification places themselves.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson.

Meanwhile, Joshua Zirkzee’s future at United still hangs in the balance and my colleague, Graeme Bailey, has revealed that Tottenham and Crystal Palace have both made enquiries about his availability.

Zirkzee hasn’t featured yet under Carrick due to a minor muscle injury and the Red Devils are yet to make a final decision on whether to let him leave, though so far they’ve been reluctant to do so.

In other news, reports suggest that United are growing in confidence in their attempts to sign long-term midfield target Carlos Baleba.

It’s claimed that Brighton have reduced their price tag significantly. They had initially been demanding £100m, but now a summer move could materialise for closer to £75m.

