Arsenal ‘reach agreement’ as Oleksandr Zinchenko ‘close’ to leaving Nottingham Forest for ANOTHER club

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest from Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s nightmare spell at Nottingham Forest is about to come to an end, with a report claiming that Arsenal have an agreement in place with Ajax to send the defender to the Dutch club.

Zinchenko joined Forest on loan from Arsenal on a season-long loan deal on the final day of the 2025 summer transfer window. Blessed with the ability to play at left-back or in midfield, Zinchenko was expected to bring ‘invaluable experience’ to Forest, as noted by the club’s then chief football officer, Ross Wilson.

However, Zinchenko has been able to make only 10 appearances for Forest so far this season, with just four starts in the Premier League.

Zinchenko failed to establish himself in the Forest starting line-up under Nuno and Ange Postecoglou, with current boss Sean Dyche also not picking him.

Dyche said this week: “We have spoken to the player, made it clear in his situation. He is aware of that so we will see what happens.

“We will see what happens, we are being open with him. He is a thorough professional, and I am sure he will be going forward.”

On January 14, BBC Sport reported that Forest are open to terminating Zinchenko’s loan deal early, and a report in the Netherlands has claimed that Ajax are now on the verge of getting a deal done for the former Manchester City star.

According to De Telegraaf, ‘Ajax have reached an agreement with Arsenal on Zinchenko’s loan for the remainder of the season, subject to a few details’.

The reputable Dutch publication has claimed that Zinchenko himself is ‘open’ to a move to Ajax, who are one of the biggest clubs in the Netherlands.

‘Ajax are in contact with Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent,’ claims the report.

‘The deal between the clubs is being handled by Nathan van Kooperen, the Dutch agent for the Muy Manero agency.’

Zinchenko is out of contract at Arsenal at the end of the season, so Ajax’s plan, according to the report, is to sign him on a longer period.

The Dutch club, who are currently third in the Eredivisie table at the moment, are ‘close’ to a deal for Zinchenko and ‘want to finalise’ it ‘as soon as possible’

