Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish has spoken with Oliver Glasner following his comments at Sunderland, and we understand that he told him if he wants to leave the club, he will have to quit, amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

Sources confirm that Parish has been left ‘shocked’ and ‘upset’ by Glasner’s comments following the loss to Sunderland, where he took aim at the club’s hierarchy.

Glasner criticised their decision to agree to sell Marc Guehi to Manchester City, just 24 hours before their clash with Sunderland.

The Austrian, who confirmed earlier in the week he was going to leave when his contract expired at the end of the season, was left angered by Palace’s moves this week and had no qualms about making his comments, which put him on the brink of an exit.

“I have kept my mouth shut until now… You get your heart torn out twice this season, both times one day before a game. It happened with [Eberechi] Eze and now with [Marc] Guehi,” Glasner said.

We confirmed earlier on Sunday that Parish was encouraged by members of Palace’s hierarchy to sack Glasner, but Palace are not prepared to pay him to go.

During his talks with Parish on Sunday, he was told if he doesn’t want to be with the club, then walk away – but they will not pay him to do so, in the wake of his comments.

Man Utd, Tottenham admirers of Oliver Glasner

As it stands, Parish has left the situation considering his options. He remained hugely unhappy with Glasner’s comments, but decided against sacking him, although he only made that decision on Sunday morning.

Other members of the club’s hierarchy insist that Glasner’s position is ‘untenable’, but for now, Parrish is of the belief that an interim manager is not the best way forward.

Glasner’s contract at Selhurst Park expires at the end of the season, and he has already stated he plans to depart Palace when his deal expires.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealed on December 6 that United have Glasner shortlisted as a top managerial target should they decide to bring in a new permanent boss next season.

Tottenham are also admirers of Glasner, as Fletcher also reported on January 13, and the pressure on Spurs boss Thomas Frank is at an all-time high following their 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Saturday.

Glasner will have no shortage of options when he does leave Palace but we understand that if he wants out now, he will need to resign.

