Bayern Munich don’t have even the slightest shred of interest in signing the best player at Manchester United, even though he’s available on the cheap.

Bayern have struck gold in recent years when signing players from the Premier League. In truth, good players immediately look like great ones when moving to the inferior Bundesliga, though said players still have to perform on the pitch.

That’s exactly what the likes of Luis Diaz and Michael Olise have done. Both wingers are obliterating the German top flight this year, with the pair already in double figures for goals AND assists in just 21 games apiece.

And according to recent reports including from outlets such as the i paper, Bayern could raid the EPL again for Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese is unquestionably the best player Man Utd can field right now, and you shudder to think about the insane numbers he might put up against Bundesliga defences.

Talk of a blockbuster €100m / £87m switch to Saudi Arabia continues to linger, though Fernandes can actually be signed for much less by way of a release clause.

Numerous sources have confirmed Fernandes can be signed by non-Premier League sides for just €65m / £57m.

READ MORE: Every Premier League player with a release clause, including Man Utd star and Liverpool target

As mentioned, Bayern have been touted as a viable destination, though according to the latest coming out of Germany, they have no interest whatsoever in signing the 31-year-old playmaker.

Explaining why, Christian Falk’s CFBayernInsider website stated: ‘The Bavarian giants have been linked with a move for Fernandes over the past few months, but they have no interest in him.

‘Bayern will lose Leon Goretzka next summer for free, and while they could be looking to bring in a new midfielder, Fernandes, who is on high wages, is not the profile of players the German giants are looking at the moment.’

Another reason Bayern won’t launch a move for Fernandes is their unwillingness to block the pathway of German wonderkid, Lennart Karl.

The report concluded: ‘Bayern have plenty of attacking midfielders in their ranks, and the emergence of Lennart Karl should give them the freedom to look for options elsewhere on the pitch.’

TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed on February 20 that Bayern are primed to seal the first of a two-part deal with Karl that will ensure he remains out of the clutches of Liverpool and Arsenal, among others.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd news – Leeds star’s brother / Carrick overlooked

In other news, Man Utd are reported to have earmarked Felix Nmecha as a top summer transfer target as they look to sign a replacement for Casemiro, while the Borussia Dortmund man could be part of a double midfield raid expected to set the Red Devils back a whopping £150m.

Elsewhere, our insider, Dean Jones, has outlined why it should come as no surprise to United fans when Michael Carrick is overlooked for the permanent manager’s role later this year.

READ MORE: The seven Man Utd players out of contract in 2027 with two summer exits predicted