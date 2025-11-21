Despite holding talks with Manchester United over a possible move to Old Trafford in 2026, the agent of Karim Adeyemi has offered the Borussia Dortmund winger to Real Madrid, according to a report, but the response of Los Blancos will delight the Red Devils as well as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Adeyemi has established himself as one of the best wingers in the Bundesliga, with Arsenal and Man Utd among the clubs keen on a deal for the Dortmund star in 2026. The 23-year-old Germany international has scored 29 goals and given 22 assists in 121 appearances for Dortmund so far in his career, with three goals and three assists in 14 matches in all competitions this season.

The winger has been on the books of Dortmund since 2022 and is under contract at the Bundesliga club until the summer of 2027, but it looks increasingly likely that his days at Signal Iduna Park are numbered.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on November 14 that Man Utd and Arsenal are competing for Adeyemi.

Arsenal have ‘initiated contact with super-agent Jorge Mendes’ and are leading the race ahead of Man Utd, even though the Red Devils’ interest in the winger ‘remains fierce’.

We understand that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta views Adeyemi as the ideal right-wing upgrade for Reiss Nelson.

Dortmund will not sell Adeyemi for anything less than €70million (£62m / $81m) in the January transfer window, despite talks over a new contract not progressing.

Sky Germany has reported that Adeyemi’s agent, Mendes, ‘is in talks with clubs, including Premier League giants Manchester United’.

According to Defensa Central, Mendes is now trying to convince Real Madrid to sign Adeyemi in 2026.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has claimed that Mendes is ‘actively seeking opportunities across Europe, offering the player to various clubs’.

‘Inter Milan and Manchester United have shown the most interest in the striker, but his representative has also contacted Real Madrid, just in case’, according to the report.

READ NEXT 🔴 €40m midfielder ‘wants to join Real Madrid’ despite Man Utd ‘approach’ – report

Real Madrid’s ‘response’ to Karim Adeyemi offer revealed

Madrid are arguably the biggest club in the world, and Man Utd and Arsenal will be concerned to learn that Mendes is in touch with the Spanish and European giants over Adeyemi.

However, both Man Utd and Arsenal will be delighted to know that Madrid have rejected the chance to sign the Germany international winger after being ‘offered’ his signing.

Defensa Central has noted that Madrid’s ‘response after receiving a call from the agent of Karim Adeyemi’ is that they do not plan to sign him.

‘Despite his age and potential to be an interesting player, Real Madrid believes the German has no place in the current squad and has immediately ruled out any approach for him,’ notes the report.

Madrid do not consider Adeyemi ‘a good fit’ for the team, even if players like Rodrygo and Endrick leave in the January transfer window and they need to be replaced.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: ‘Contact’ for sensation, transfer request incoming

In other news, Man Utd are ‘in contact’ to sign a sensation that Liverpool are also keen on signing in 2026.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Manchester United expect an underused star to put in a transfer request in the January transfer window.

And finally, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd are aiming to bring back a former Old Trafford midfielder to the club, with Arsenal also keen on the star.