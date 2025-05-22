Mikel Arteta in ‘direct talks’ with £50m ‘unique’ winger over Arsenal transfer

Mikel Arteta is in direct talks with Nico Williams as the Arsenal manager tries to dissuade the winger from joining Real Madrid, according to a report, with Barcelona Sporting Director Deco making a big revelation about the Athletic Bilbao winger.

Both Arsenal and Madrid have endured disappointing seasons. Just like in previous years, the Gunners have fallen short in the Premier League title race, while Los Blancos could not win LaLiga, Copa del Rey or the Champions League.

Madrid and Arsenal are both keen on strengthening their respective squads for next season, and one of the players they have taken a shine to is Nico Williams.

Williams is one of the best wingers in the world and was described as “unique” and “wonderful” by former Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho in December 2024, as quoted in Football Espana.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on April 3 that Arsenal were ‘growing in confidence’ about signing Williams.

Sources told TEAMtalk at the time that Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta himself is keen to bring the winger to the Emirates Stadium.

CaughtOffSide has now revealed that Arsenal manager Arteta is now in ‘direct talks’ with the 22-year-old Spain international winger.

Arteta has presented his project to Williams, and this approach has placed Arsenal ‘in a commanding position’.

The report has noted that Wiliams has a release clause of £50million in his contract at Athletic, adding that Chelsea and Madrid are also keen on the winger.

There have been reports in the Spanish press, too, that Madrid want to sign Williams in the summer transfer window.

The Athletic star has scored 11 goals and given seven assists in 44 matches in all competitions this season.

Williams, who has played predominantly as a left-winger this season, won the Copa del Rey with Athletic in 2023/24 and the European Championship with Spain in 2024.

Barcelona rule out signing Nico Williams

CaughtOffSide has reported that Barcelona are also interested in a summer deal for Williams.

However, the Spanish champions’ Sporting Director, Deco, has suggested that a move for the winger may not happen because he decided to snub them last summer.

Deco told RAC-1 about Williams: “He’s a great player. We’ve seen his potential. This year, he has been more inconsistent, but he’s at the level.

“We have to find a balance. A single player doesn’t always have to perform according to your plan. You have to understand what kind of player you need.

“We haven’t talked about planning; the most important thing now is what we have at home.

“First, stability for this team is the priority. And we’ll see if we need reinforcements. Last season, there were two players who could have improved the team: Nico and Olmo.

“Moments come and go. Dani showed from the very beginning that he wanted to come. Nico didn’t. It dragged on, and it couldn’t be done.”

