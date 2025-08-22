Arsenal hijack ON amid imminent Liverpool ‘talks’ for ‘very complete’ superstar

After blowing Tottenham Hotspur out of the water for Eberechi Eze, Arsenal could affect Liverpool’s chances of signing one of Europe’s best players, according to a source, as Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta plan to further strengthen the attack so that they can wrestle the Premier League title away from Arne Slot’s side.

Just when Tottenham were gaining in confidence of sealing a deal for Eze, Arsenal pressed ahead for the signing of the Crystal Palace attacking midfielder and wrapped up a deal. Eze is expected to officially become an Arsenal player this weekend and enhance the Gunners’ attacking prowess.

Arsenal are now eyeing a move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, a player that Liverpool are keen on signing before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on July 27 that Liverpool are interested in signing Rodrygo as a replacement for Luis Diaz, who has joined Bayern Munich this summer.

A report on August 21 claimed that Rodrygo’s agents have flown into the UK to ‘hold talks’ with Liverpool as well as Manchester City, whose interest in the Brazil international winger stems from a potential departure of Savinho to Tottenham.

Arsenal, though, remain keen on Rodrygo despite the imminent signing of Eze and Leandro Trossard getting a new deal with improved terms, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Bailey told TBR: “Rodrygo didn’t get any minutes at all in the last match. Let’s see what happens this weekend.

“Rodrygo to Arsenal still has some legs. This is why we reported earlier this week that Arsenal could be interested in a possible loan move, and I wouldn’t rule it out.

“They’ve got a good relationship with Madrid. They’ve done it before with [Martin] Odegaard.

“I certainly wouldn’t rule that out, especially if Rodrygo pushes in the last 10 days, which is quite possible.

“And I still wouldn’t 100% rule [Manchester] City out of the equation just yet.

“But if Rodrygo doesn’t get game time this weekend, he’s one of those players – like many others in the first two weeks of the season – who could move if he’s not used.

“If he doesn’t start this weekend and doesn’t get minutes, he’s really going to come into focus.”

Could Rodrygo leave Real Madrid for Arsenal on loan?

Rodrygo was an unused substitute in Madrid’s opening LaLiga game of the season against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening.

Madrid manager Xabi Alonso included the 24-year-old just once in the starting line-up at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Rodrygo has clearly fallen down the pecking order at Madrid, but a loan exit does not seem likely.

TEAMtalk understands that Madrid want €100million (£86.2m, $116m) for Rodrygo, who was described as a “very complete” forward who is “fast, physical, technical” and “has great one-on-one skills” by Arsenal and Spain international midfielder Mikel Merino in Marca in April 2025.

It would not make much sense for Madrid to send Rodrygo out on loan when they could keep the three-time LaLiga and two-time Champions League winner in the squad to enhance their chances of being successful this season.

Moreover, Rodrygo himself may not fancy a move to Arsenal this summer.

Martin Odegaard and Eze will be the two number 10s for the Gunners, with Gabriel Martinelli and Trossard the two options for the left wing.

Rodrygo has been played predominately as a right-winger and as a centre-forward at Madrid, but he wants to play on the left flank.

A move to Arsenal would see him face the same issues that he has at Madrid right now.

