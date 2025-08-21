Liverpool transfer ON as agents fly in for ‘talks’ over eye-watering deal

Liverpool managwr Arne Sloe and sporting director Richard Hughes, who want to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo

Liverpool are set to hold talks with one of Europe’s best players, according to a report, but manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are facing competition from Manchester City to complete the deal.

Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni, Armins Pecsi, Freddie Woodman and Giorgi Mamardashvili are the new players in the Liverpool squad, as the Reds aim to win the Premier League title for the second season in a row, as well as clinch the Champions League.

There have been departures, too, from Anfield this summer, with Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Jarell Quansah, Ben Doak, Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Tyler Morton and Nat Phillips all leaving for good.

Harvey Elliott could be on his way out of Liverpool, too, with the attacker having agreed on personal terms with RB Leipzig.

While Liverpool want to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and are in talks with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, signing another winger would be prudent, especially as Diaz has not been replaced and Elliott could leave.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on July 27 that Liverpool want to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid as a replacement for Diaz, who is now at Bayern Munich.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Man City are eyeing a move for Rodrygo if Savinho ends up joining Tottenham Hotspur.

TEAMtalk understands that Madrid want €100million (£86.2m, $116m) for Rodrygo, who did not even come off the bench against Osasuna in Los Blancos’ opening LaLiga game of the season on Tuesday.

Football Insider has now reported that Rodrygo’s agents have flown into the UK to have meetings with Liverpool and Man City.

The representatives of the 24-year-old Brazil international forward will ‘hold talks’ with the likes of Liverpool and Man City over ‘a blockbuster move’, according to the report.

Rodrygo is ‘keen on a move’ to a top Premier League club that are competing in the Champions League, and both Liverpool and Man City fit the bill.

Liverpool have ‘registered their interest’ in Rodrygo, who is in talks with Man City as well over a transfer this summer.

What are Brazilian and Spanish sources saying about Liverpool and Rodrygo?

Football Insider is not the only news outlet that is claiming that Rodrygo could end up at Liverpool or Man City before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Brazilian journalist, Jorge Nicola, who has almost 400,000 followers on X and nearly 1.5m subscribers on YouTube, has also reported that Liverpool and Man City are the two clubs for the Brazilian star.

Nicola said on his YouTube channel: “Exclusive information on Rodrygo. Real Madrid’s Brazilian striker is heading to the Premier League.

“The question is whether he will play for Liverpool or Manchester City. The two Premier League giants are the most interested.

“Guardiola has been trying for a long time to sign Rodrygo, but Liverpool have entered the fray in recent days – willing to make Rodrigo the replacement for Luis Diaz.

“The atmosphere for Rodrygo at Real Madrid since Alonso’s arrival is very bad.

“In the 1-0 victory of Osasuna this Tuesday, Rodrygo didn’t even make it off the bench.

“A player valued at €90million (£77.9m, $104.8m) with a contract until June 2028.”

AS has also noted Liverpool and Man City as among the suitors, adding that Tottenham have also taken a shine to the Brazilian.

Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Defensa Central, has even claimed that Tottenham are close to finalising a loan deal for Rodrygo, although one has to take that with a pinch of salt given that Los Blancos do not have any incentive for such a transfer.

Mundo Deportivo has reported that Tottenham have ‘approached Real Madrid to enquire’ about Rodrygo, who could be the subject of a move from Man City should Savinho leave the Cityzens for the north London outfit.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has made up his mind about his next club after learning that Real Madrid have joined Liverpool in the race for his signature.

Slot’s decision to keep Federico Chiesa at Liverpool means that a top-class winger will not get his dream move to Anfield this summer, with the player’s agent going public with his desire to switch to the Reds.

