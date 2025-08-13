Paul Merson has absolutely destroyed Alexander Isak for his actions in trying to force through a transfer to Liverpool, claiming he has treated Newcastle United with utter contempt and having felt the Swede has forever destroyed his hero status on Tyneside.

Having helped the Magpies end a 70-year wait to win a domestic trophy with success in the Carabao Cup and qualify for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons, Isak and Newcastle seemed a match made in heaven. However, the Swede has now made clear his desire to leave St James’ Park this summer after three seasons in the famous black and white stripes – and the situation is now threatening to turn ‘toxic’.

Indeed, having skipped their pre-season tour of Asia and then going AWOL, taking himself to Spain to embark on his own training program at former club Real Sociedad, it came to light on Tuesday that Isak has now moved out of his home on Tyneside to try and force Newcastle’s hand and accept his wishes.

Despite that, Newcastle insist the player is ‘not for sale’ and, having already rejected one £110m, plus add-ons, bid from Liverpool for the player, Eddie Howe’s side are sticking by their titanic £150m valuation in the hope it will throw the Premier League champions off the scent.

But with Isak sticking to his guns and making it clear he no longer wants to play for the club again, Merson feels the situation is starting to turn ugly and he has now slammed the player for ‘forever ruining his legacy on Tyneside’.

“It’s an unbelievable situation Isak has put himself in,” Merson told Sky Sports, who also branded the situation “ridiculous” and went on to explain how Newcastle as a club put the Swede ‘on the map’.

“He’s taking a big gamble by reportedly saying he’ll never play for Newcastle again.

“Newcastle is a big city but it is a fish bowl in terms of football with it being a one-club city.

“I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes if he doesn’t get his move. He’s upset a lot of Newcastle fans with his actions.

“If he now doesn’t get away before the transfer window closes, he will need to score some serious goals to get the Newcastle fans anywhere near back on side.

“If he leaves, he won’t be leaving Newcastle as a hero. Had he kept quiet, he still could have potentially gone for big money, giving Newcastle serious profit after giving his all to the club. He was a big part of that trophy success last season, and he would have been rightly remembered for it.

“Everyone could have shaken hands and been happy with the deal eventually. But that’s now completely gone.

“The situation is totally ridiculous. It just shows you the players have all the power.”

Merson: Player power too strong as Isak tries to force Liverpool transfer

Merson also feels the top modern-day stars have too much power to dictate who they want to sign for and when, having gone on to explain why the 2025 summer window has threatened to turn into a nightmare for Newcastle.

“Heads get turned in football,” he continued. “There were so many saying Isak wouldn’t leave, he wouldn’t leave Newcastle.

“In the end, when players decide they want to go, that’s it. It’s just unbelievable.

“Newcastle have just won their first trophy since before I was even born. Everything is great there and Isak is such a big part of that.

“Suddenly, bang! An absolute spanner has been thrown into the works by Isak.

“Newcastle rejected an opening offer of £110m plus add-ons but now, after what Isak has said and done, Liverpool are not going to offer any more. Why would they?

“They know the situation and know Newcastle don’t want an unhappy player.

“The timing from Isak is interesting. Maybe he thought a deal over £110m would be enough. Newcastle held firm but now he obviously just wants to get away from St James’ Park.

“His hand has now been forced and that’s why he is saying he won’t play again for Newcastle.

“He potentially thought the initial offer would get accepted and he wouldn’t have to do anything. He thought he’d be leaving a hero but now that has gone.

“It looks like Isak won’t play against Aston Villa. He probably won’t play against Liverpool and then Leeds, providing Newcastle hold firm and don’t sell him.

“If Newcastle lose two of those games, they are up against it already this season.

“It’s mind-blowing how this situation is allowed to happen.

“Players sign big contracts and Isak is on a good few quid. He has three years left on his deal too so Newcastle should hold the cards really.

“But someone comes in for him and he wants to leave, but now he won’t play. I just don’t get how it can happen.

“This is a club that put him on the map.

“He was obviously decent before he arrived at Newcastle but how many people knew about him? Now, he’s a worldwide star and Newcastle helped him achieve that.

“I don’t like what is happening.

“If Isak would have kept quiet, trained with the team and let things run its course, this probably all gets sorted out.

“If a deal didn’t happen, it’s not like he’s not good enough for it to happen again.

“Liverpool wouldn’t have just dropped their interest. He’s not a one-season wonder. He’s a quality player.

“A deal would eventually have happened, even if it wouldn’t have happened in this window. Someone would always want to buy a player of Isak’s quality.

“He just needed to get his head down, train well, score goals when presented with the chance and this could have been so different for him.

“After the work he’s done at the club, he could have left a hero. But now, a lot of people associated with Newcastle are going to think differently, and that’s a shame because of what he has achieved at St James’ Park.

On Newcastle’s summer threatening to turn into a nightmare, Merson added: “It’s been a terrible window for Newcastle, so far.

“If Isak goes then it’s a shocker.

“But they probably have a good idea he’s off if they were trying to sign Benjamin Sesko, who chose to join Man Utd.

“It’s a real worry for Newcastle.”

