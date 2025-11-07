Chelsea plotting shock swoop for Real Madrid ace reminiscent of masterful deal made in 2020

Chelsea could sign a high profile Real Madrid player in 2026 in a move that would be reminiscent of a brilliant transfer made in 2020, though the player’s preference right now is to sign a different deal, according to a report.

Eyebrows were raised back in the summer window of 2020 when Chelsea brought Thiago Silva on board. The legendary Brazilian’s defensive capabilities have never been questioned, but aged 36 at the time, there were concerns over whether he’d handle the increased intensity in the Premier League.

Those doubts were quickly shoved to one side when Silva not only lit up England’s top flight, but helped Chelsea win the Champions League in his first season at the club.

Silva would remain at Stamford Bridge for three more years and even won the club’s player of the season award in the 2022/23 campaign.

According to the latest from Marca, Chelsea are open to completing a similar type of deal involving Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international – who was on Chelsea’s books between 2017-22 – is out of contract at Real Madrid next summer.

Talks over an extension have been held, though are currently on standby while Rudiger recovers from a muscle injury.

Real Madrid may move on from the 32-year-old at season’s end, just as they will with fellow centre-back David Alaba, who is also off contract.

Chelsea aren’t known for signing older players in the BlueCo era, though adding the vast experience of Rudiger to a relatively inexperienced centre-back corps could me a masterstroke.

Wesley Fofana is aged 24 but has barely more than 50 EPL appearances to his name amid frequent injury issues. He, along with 19-year-old pair Jorrel Hato and Josh Acheampong in particular could benefit from Rudiger’s wisdom.

What does Rudiger want to do?

It’s claimed Chelsea have never fully closed the door to Rudiger’s return and have even maintained contacts with his representatives all throughout his time in Spain.

What’s more, the appeal of bringing Rudiger back would be heightened by the fact he’d be out of contract and available to sign without paying a transfer fee.

However, the wrinkle in the story comes in the claims Rudiger’s preference is to re-sign with Real Madrid.

As such, Chelsea only stand a chance of signing Rudiger for a second time if Real Madrid push the German out.

