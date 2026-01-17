Oliver Glasner has been linked with the Man Utd job

Oliver Glasner is no longer the favourite to take over at Manchester United, despite confirmation he will leave Crystal Palace, as Thomas Tuchel and another manager have overtaken him in the race.

Michael Carrick has been installed as Man Utd’s caretaker boss until the end of the season following Ruben Amorim’s sacking on January 5. Carrick’s arrival has given Man Utd chiefs time to assess their options.

Carrick hopes to earn the job permanently, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did previously, though INEOS would rather hire an elite coach to get United back in contention for major titles.

The Red Devils have taken a look at Glasner, who steered Palace to an historic FA Cup triumph in May. Glasner has announced he will leave Palace at the end of the season when his contract expires, heightening links with United.

But according to the i Paper’s United correspondent, Pete Hall, Glasner has fallen down the club’s wish list, with Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi the preferred targets.

England boss Tuchel and Marseille manager De Zerbi have both emerged as leading contenders to take charge.

United are prioritising a manager with Premier League experience, and both Tuchel and De Zerbi fit the bill. Tuchel guided Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021, while De Zerbi impressed with his attacking style of play at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The report adds that INEOS are eyeing a boss who can bring ‘bold and innovative’ plans, which De Zerbi will certainly be capable of.

But separate reports state that United want a forceful and confident manager who can deal with the politics of a club their size, as well as the huge pressure that comes with it. That criteria suits Tuchel more, given his past experience at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

De Zerbi battling Tuchel for United job

On Thursday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that United hold strong interest in Tuchel and De Zerbi.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively first revealed on January 6 that De Zerbi has burst into contention for the United job and is very keen on the move, with the club very much admirers of the Italian.

We understand that Tottenham Hotspur have also expressed interest in the Italian, but he would prefer a switch to United.

Tuchel will likely be easier to snare out of the two. That is because his contract expires after the World Cup, whereas De Zerbi’s runs until June 2027.

Man Utd: Carrick decision; secret ‘agreement’

