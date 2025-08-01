More clarity has emerged on the package Liverpool will offer Newcastle United for their star striker Alexander Isak, with a journalist providing the latest details on the blockbuster move.

Isak has not travelled for Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia as he wants to explore a move away from the club, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week. Newcastle initially said he had not travelled due to a minor thigh problem, but sources soon revealed to TEAMtalk that his scan had actually come back clear.

Isak has been left disappointed by Newcastle’s lack of statement signings, while he is also concerned that the Magpies will not be able to match his ambition of winning the biggest honours in the next few years.

Liverpool are in pole position to land the Swedish star, who is ready to reject the likes of Chelsea and Al-Hilal to secure a huge move to Anfield.

The Reds have agreed a five-year contract with Isak that also includes the option for an extra 12 months, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

Attention has now turned to the record-breaking offer Liverpool will submit to kickstart negotiations with Newcastle.

According to Liverpool news site DaveOCKOP, Liverpool are preparing to start the bidding for Isak at £120million plus up to £20m in add-ons.

Their sporting director, Richard Hughes, is ready to offer £60m upfront and a further £60m in instalments. Bonuses could then take the deal to £140m in total.

Such a deal would see Liverpool smash the British transfer record for the second time this summer, after they captured Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £116m.

The report adds that the move is ‘getting closer’ as Liverpool are ready to step up talks with Newcastle and get the deal done.

Liverpool can afford to sign the 25-year-old goalscorer without any PSR issues by selling Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa. They have already begun the process of drawing up funds for Isak’s signing by selling Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for €75m (£65m).

In addition to signing Wirtz, Liverpool have spent money on Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong this summer.

Liverpool’s decision to have a relatively quiet summer window in 2024 has worked wonders, as they can now sprinkle yet more stardust on Arne Slot’s title-winning squad.

DIVE DEEPER 💫 How Liverpool can use Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike in unreal new attack

Newcastle ‘angry’; Isak trains alone

It emerged on Thursday that Newcastle are ‘angry’ at having to wait for Liverpool to drum up the funds to bid for Isak.

Newcastle have told Isak to return to pre-season training ahead of their game against either Espanyol on August 8 or Atletico Madrid on August 9. If he fails to return then he will be disciplined.

Isak is currently training alone at former club Real Sociedad amid the transfer saga. Sociedad hold interest in his next move as they stand to earn a fee via a sell-on clause.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Liverpool are willing to go up to £150m to make Isak their new No 9.

While Liverpool would ideally like to sign him for £140m or less, they know that Newcastle have always been holding out for that £150m figure before selling their star attacker.

Latest Alexander Isak news

🔴 Liverpool set Darwin Nunez price-tag as ‘discussions’ start with Alexander Isak masterplan taking shape

🔴 Alexander Isak ‘agrees’ mammoth Liverpool deal as star ‘goes AWOL to force move’ – report

🔴 Liverpool told to ‘stay away’ from Alexander Isak transfer as TWO big issues with Newcastle raid are named

Isak deal could eclipse Wirtz signing