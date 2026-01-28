Steven Gerrard has revealed whether he thinks Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are going to sack Arne Slot as the manager before the end of the season, with sources telling TEAMtalk that talks with Xabi Alonso have already started.

Liverpool hammered Qarabag 6-0 at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday evening to automatically reach the last 16 of Europe’s premier club competition.

However, it is Liverpool’s Premier League form that has been the cause of fans’ frustrations, with the defending champions 14 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool are open to a managerial change in the summer of 2026.

Sources have told us that Liverpool have already made informal contacts with Xabi Alonso, who is no longer the manager of Real Madrid.

Alonso, who was appointed the Madrid boss at the end of last season and left earlier this month, is held in high regard at Liverpool.

Liverpool also wanted to hire Alonso as their manager when Jurgen Klopp stepped down from his role at Anfield.

We understand that Gerrard has informed the Liverpool hierarchy that he is ready to step in as a stop-gap solution should they decide to sack Slot as the manager midway through the season.

The former England international midfielder is a Liverpool legend and has strong connections at the club.

Gerrard, though, believes that FSG will stick with Slot for now, noting that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and CEO Michael Edwards will give the Dutchman time.

Gerrard said about Slot on TNT Sports: “I think he is under pressure, for sure.

“I think there is a large section of the Liverpool fans that are very frustrated. I think some have had enough.

“I think his pressure is more external, media and supporters, that are not happy with the form Liverpool are in from a league point of view.

“I think internally it will be different. Liverpool have got extremely strong owners, fantastic owners.

“I think they would want to give the manager, on the back of last season, and any manager for that point, as much support, and they would want to be extremely strong for Arne Slot during this tough time, try and give him the opportunity to get the team out of it and fix the issues that they have got.

“I think also, knowing Richard Hughes a little bit and Michael Edwards a bit more, they would want to be strong and rally around the manager.

“I think that’s what Liverpool have done historically.

“They are not really a club that makes a lot of changes, so I think the pressure’s more external than internal.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Real Madrid step aside for defender, Chelsea to win race

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have decided not to pursue a French defender, which has opened the door for Liverpool to complete a deal for him.

However, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Chelsea are ‘confident’ of beating Liverpool to the signing of another French defender.

And finally, Liverpool have taken a shine to an Aston Villa attacker, as a top source dismisses claims that Adam Wharton has decided to move to Anfield.