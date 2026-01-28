Tottenham have just ‘enquired’ about ‘all-action pressing machine’ – decision imminent

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur may have already signed Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window, but Thomas Frank’s side are now actively trying to bring in a Bayern Munich midfielder, too, according to a source.

Spurs beat Aston Villa to the signature of Gallagher earlier this month, with the north London club paying Atletico Madrid a transfer fee of £35million (€40.4m, $48.3m) to secure the services of the former Chelsea midfielder.

With Rodrigo Bentancur out for the long term with a hamstring injury, it made sense to bring in Gallagher, who is still only 25 years of age and is a signing for the long term as well.

It has now emerged that Tottenham are trying to sign another midfielder, with reliable Italian journalist Matteo Morreto reporting on X at 5:53pm on January 28, 2026, that the Premier League club have enquired about Leon Goretzka.

Described as an ‘all-action pressing machine’ in Breaking The Lines, Goretzka has been on the books of Bayern Munich since the summer of 2018 and is out of contract at the defending German champions at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Germany international has made 28 appearances for the Bavarian giants so far this season, with Bayern to make a decision on his future imminently.

The journalist posted on X: “Not only are Atlético de Madrid interested in Leon Goretzka.

“In the last few hours, Tottenham have also enquired about the German footballer.

“The Madrid club are looking for a midfielder who can raise the level also in terms of personality and leadership.

“It’s still not clear if Bayern Munich will let him leave now.

“In the next few hours, the German club will make a decision about the future of Leon Goretzka, whose contract expires in June.”

Thomas Frank interest in Leon Goretzka CONFIRMED

We can confirm that there is indeed interest from Tottenham in Goretzka, or at least there was before the Premier League outfit signed Gallagher.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on December 28, 2025, that Tottenham manager Thomas Frank was keen on bringing Goretzka to the club.

Jones told TEAMtalk at the time: “There have been a few stories linking Spurs with Goretzka and there is something in it.

“The player is keen to explore a move to the Premier League, and since Spurs have been sounded out, there have been a few people willing to consider the idea.

“I’m told Thomas Frank is actually one of the interested parties, as he views him as one of the more dependable players they have been offered at a time when they are seriously looking at midfield options for 2026.”

Jones added: “My hunch is that such a move won’t actually go ahead because I get the impression enough other people are not convinced this is the right move for them as they attempt to remodel the team and build for the future.

“But it’s a sign of movement and a sign that Spurs are active in the market for a player in that area.”

