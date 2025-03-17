Arne Slot savaged by Gary Neville as desperate Liverpool Carabao Cup final ploy backfires

Gary Neville has had his say on Arne Slot and Liverpool's miserable Carabao Cup final

Gary Neville believes Liverpool’s chances of Carabao Cup final success were completely undermined by manager Arne Slot after the Sky Sports commentator and Man Utd legend delivered a brutal assessment of the Dutchman’s management of the Reds at Wembley.

The Merseysiders are flying high in the Premier League and looked nailed on to secure title success for only the second time in 35 years. However, they have endured their worst week of the season so far after crashing out of the Champions League at home to PSG before then failing to show up at Wembley as Newcastle deservedly won the League Cup for the first time in their history.

It now means the Premier League title is the only trophy Liverpool can get their hands on this season, and while title glory will still represent a brilliant first season at the helm, this week’s double setback as a timely reminder that Slot and his squad are not quite as strong as some may have previously suggested.

Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak did the damage at Wembley as Eddie Howe’s side ended a 70-year wait for a trophy, but as they partied long into the night, Neville sent Liverpool and Slot a sobering message over their Wembley no-show and their 2-1 defeat.

Picking fault at the Liverpool manager, Neville says Slot’s substitutions in the game were both an act of desperation and were a move that undermined their chances of turning the game around.

Going for broke with five second-half substitutes, Neville, on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, bemoaned: “If anything, Liverpool are getting worse.”

Speaking after the introductions of Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, Neville added: “The substitutes haven’t helped them. The midfield is scattered. There are gaps everywhere.”

Later on, Neville accused Slot of “throwing shape out of the window” before a long ball from Jarell Quansah that landed straight into Nick Pope’s arms, he added: “That sums Liverpool up.

“They haven’t had anything as an attacking threat. What’s happened to them? We know they went out of Europe in midweek. They really have been way off it.”

Carragher also super-critical of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final display

While Neville joked about the bars enjoying a good trade in Newcastle on Sunday evening and about Monday being a “Geordie Bank Holiday”, his colleague Jamie Carragher also destroyed Liverpool for their shambolic display.

“Newcastle didn’t just win, they battered Liverpool. It should’ve been three or four nil.

“Liverpool got a consolation goal. I find it difficult to be too critical, considering what it looked like they were going to achieve this season but not many expected them to.

“Liverpool were poor vs PSG and Newcastle are a good Premier League team but they have wiped the floor with them. Liverpool’s legs have run out of steam but luckily for them they have a big enough lead in the league.”

Carragher also felt the decision to allow 5ft 9in Alexis Mac Allister mark 6ft 6in Dan Burn was also a factor as the potential new England cap headed home the Magpies’ opener.

“It isn’t right. Its a mismatch. Dan Burn is too big and too powerful for Alexis Mac Allister.

‘Liverpool could look at the fact that Newcastle keeps targeting Dan Burn and maybe swap Jota and Mac Allister. He is far better in the air. Burn has won every header. Mac Allister isn’t even watching the ball. What that is about I don’t know.”

