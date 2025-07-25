Amid Alexander Isak drama, Liverpool target ANOTHER contract rebel in €40m deal

Liverpool are planning to bring a former Premier League star back to English football, according to the Italian media, as manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes learn the price that Newcastle United want for Alexander Isak.

Despite winning the Premier League title with ease last season, Liverpool have spent almost £300million (€344m, $403m) in the summer transfer window to bolster their squad. Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez are among the players that the Reds had already brought to Anfield before completing a deal for Hugo Ekitike this week.

Liverpool are not done yet, though, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively breaking the news on Thursday morning that Isak wants to leave Newcastle, with the Premier League champions still keen on the Sweden international striker despite signing Ekitike.

The Daily Mail has since reported that Liverpool are ready to offer a British record fee to Newcastle for Isak, with the Magpies setting a price-tag of £150million (€172m, $201.5m) for the former Real Sociedad star.

While stories about Isak joining Liverpool are dominating the news agenda at the moment, a report in Italy has revealed that the Premier League champions have been showing interest in Douglas Luiz as well.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are among the clubs who have been ‘interested’ in the Juventus midfielder ‘in recent weeks’.

The Italian publication has noted that West Ham United and Everton are also keen on the former Aston Villa midfielder.

Luiz did not show up for the first day of Juventus’s pre-season on Thursday, with the Serie A giants set to take disciplinary action against him.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Luiz is now set to leave Juventus before the summer transfer window closes, with the Bianconeri looking for €40m (£35m, $47m) for the Brazil international midfielder.

Luiz joined Juventus from Villa in the summer of 2024 and was able to make only 27 appearances for the Italian club last season, with just three starts each in Serie A and the Champions League.

Everton confident of signing Douglas Luiz – sources

Liverpool’s reported interest in Luiz will come as a surprise to many, especially as Slot is not in any urgent need to sign a new central/defensive midfielder.

Ryan Gravenberch, Stefan Bajcetic, Wataru Endo, Tyler Morton, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones are the main options for Slot in that role.

Even though one or two of those players could leave, Liverpool may not feel the need to pay €40m (£35m, $47m) for a 27-year-old Luiz only for him to sit on the bench for most games.

Moreover, Everton are confident of signing Luiz from Juventus in the summer transfer window, according to TEAMtalk sources.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on July 19 that Everton have made a new bid of €35m (£30.3m, $41m), including bonuses, for Luiz.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Everton are in a strong position to secure the services of the Brazilian midfielder and are leading the race.

Luiz himself is eager to return to the Premier League and is giving priority to Everton.

