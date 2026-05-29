Liverpool are being linked with a move to sign Gleison Bremer as Ibrahima Konate's replacement

Liverpool will reportedly turn to Juventus to sign their replacement for Ibrahima Konate this summer after the Frenchman’s exit at Anfield as a free agent was confirmed – though TEAMtalk understands that the Reds’ top target could actually prove to be a more familiar name.

The big breaking news from Anfield on Thursday night confirmed that Konate would be leaving Merseyside at the end of his contract and following a failure between all parties to agree on a new deal. The 27-year-old departs after 183 games across his five-year stint at the club, where he won the Premier League title, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

This article here from our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, explains exactly why Liverpool and Konate are parting ways.

For Arne Slot and Co, it will mean a new-look Liverpool defence this summer, and with Virgil van Dijk himself out of contract next summer, their central defence will have a very different look come next season and beyond.

But according to Calciomercato, Liverpool have already been planning for Konate’s exit for some time and, while they already have Jeremy Jacquet and Giovani Leoni in their ranks, still plan to sign a more senior replacement this summer.

And per their report, the man at the very top of Richard Hughes’ wishlist is Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian has forged a reputation as one of Serie A’s most fearsome centre-halves in recent years, having joined in a smart cross-city move from Torino in July 2022.

And the report claims Bremer, who has long been linked with a move to Anfield, has been cleared to leave amid claims Juventus are very much open to his sale as they look to raise funds after missing out on Champions League football next season.

Now 29, it’s reported the six-times capped Brazil international has been put up for sale for €40m (£34.5m, $46m) this summer – a fee well within Liverpool’s grasp.

Boasting strong aerial ability and an eye for goal (he scored four times and added three assists across his 26 games in Serie A this season), Bremer would be a smart addition to the Anfield ranks if Liverpool decide to pursue his signature.

However, it seems he’s not the only centre-half they are already being linked with…

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Liverpool linked with other names as they seek Konate replacement

Writing for TEAMtalk last September, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti explained that Liverpool had considered a move for Bremer last summer, with the player remaining someone of interest to Hughes moving forward.

However, he’s not the only name on their wishlist, and according to Bailey, while confirming from sources that the Reds have failed to agree a new deal with Konate, Liverpool are ‘internally discussing’ the option of bringing former player Jarell Quansah back to Anfield.

The Reds sold Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for £35million in July last year, but they have a buy-back clause worth €80m (£69m) that will drop in summer 2027.

We understand Liverpool remain ‘huge admirers’ of the 23-year-old’s long-term potential and are ‘closely monitoring’ his development in Germany.

Now with Konate’s exit confirmed, a solid move to bring Quansah back to Anfield could soon come to fruition if the Reds decide to pursue a deal.

Another name also under consideration is Greek star Konstantinos Koulierakis, who has been cleared to leave Wolfsburg this summer following their relegation from the Bundesliga, though his signing may be seen as more of a risk.

One name they did consider but have missed out on is Marcos Senesi, with the Argentine having agreed to join Tottenham Hotspur as they close in on a quickfire triple deal.

As for Konate, one man who will be happy to see him move on is Stan Collymore after he exclusively told us why he has major reservations over the Frenchman as Van Dijk’s defensive partner.

One player who WON’T be leaving Anfield this summer, though, is trusted goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Despite seriously considering his future at Anfield, TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday that Liverpool have now informed both the player and the Italian giants that they are currently unwilling to sanction a move.

Liverpool’s hierarchy ultimately decided they could not afford to lose Alisson this summer due to concerns surrounding the club’s current goalkeeping succession plan.

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