Incoming Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been told to offload Mo Salah this summer amid claims of a cut-price move to Saudi Arabia and with one controversial pundit claiming the Egyptian is “a shadow of himself”.

The Reds are preparing for a new chapter this summer as Dutchman Slot steps into the Anfield hotseat as a replacement for the much-adored Jurgen Klopp, who walks away after close to nine years in charge. And while the departing Feyenoord boss has a huge task in replicating the success enjoyed by Klopp at Liverpool, he has been chosen due to the similar qualities and tactical approach he has to the game.

As a result, CEO of football, Michael Edwards – who has been brought back in to lead the post-Klopp era – will hope the expected drop-off from the German’s exit is not as keenly felt as some suggest.

And while there will undoubtedly be a period of adjustment, together with an expected change of personell – the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and third-choice keeper Adrian are all strongly expected to leave – Edwards and Slot will hope to strenghten their options and refresh the Liverpool squad during his opening months at the helm.

One man who has been key to both Liverpool’s success and Klopp’s too has been Salah, who having joined the Reds from Roma in a bargain £36.9m move in summer 2017, has gone on to become a genuine club legend.

Having blasted his way to 210 goals in just 346 games, Salah has established himself as one of the game’s most potent wingers.

However, with his deal expiring in summer 2025, the Reds do find themselves with a major choice to make over their talisman’s future.

Mo Salah to Saudi Arabia: A link that has never faded

To that end, Liverpool have three choices with the 31-year-old this summer: either sell him for the best price they can get, extend his stay, or simply let him honour his current deal and let him leave on a free upon its expiry in June 2025.

And while reports on Tuesday suggested incoming boss Slot has already informed the club he would love to carry on working with Salah, there is a growing school of thought that suggests the time is now right for the Reds to cash in.

To that end, rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia are never far away from the surface, especially after Al-Ittihad saw a huge £150m offer rejected last summer.

And while there is a strong expectation that Salah will indeed stay for now, those in charge of the Saudi Pro-League have made clear their wishes to lure Salah there is the opportunity arose.

As a result, talk of a reduced £80m switch to the Gulf State has begun to swirl again in recent weeks.

To aid that possibility, a very ugly touchline row between Salah and Klopp suggests all is not well with the Egyptian right now.

Speaking afterwards about the incident, Salah claimed there would be “fire” if he spoke further about the disagreement, with his actions provoking a ton of responses from some who agreed, and others who went against the player.

Furthermore, the player has cut something of a worn-out figure in recent weeks, laboured somewhat by some below-par performances that have seen him score just two goals in his last eight appearances.

Mo Salah: Liverpool told to sell star ‘who is past his best’

And with Klopp leaving Salah on the bench for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at West Ham, there are plenty who feel that lit the blue touch paper and sparked the ugly scenes between the two men.

Nonetheless, former Crystal Palace chairman turned pundit Simon Jordan, insists Salah is a player well past his best now and has advised incoming new boss Slot to make a clean break and move the 31-year-old.

In a scathing assessment, Jordan told talkSPORT: “I’m not a fan of Mo Salah’s. I think that he plays in a very good Liverpool side that creates a lot of chances. I know that Liverpool fans are going to say that I’m an [idiot – swear word replaced] and whatever else they wanna say. I’m just not a huge admirer of his.”

Explaining his rationale Jordan added: “I do believe that there’s a distinct possibility that he will leave. I think he’s I don’t think he’s as good as people make him out to be. I think he dives. I think he can be a fair-weather player.”

Jordan also feels like the time is right to cash in on Salah, saying last week: “Sell him. I think Mo Salah’s has had a remarkable return for Liverpool and there’s no doubt that he’s been a top player, but I think his race is beginning to be run.

“I think there’s so much behind this move to Saudi Arabia. I think he didn’t go last year, and I think he will go this year.

“It’s time for Liverpool to close that chapter. I think Salah, to me, in the last four or five weeks has been a shadow of himself. You can give reasons behind it with injuries and stuff. I’m not sure that’s the only reason.”

