Liverpool told Arne Slot will WIN the Premier League in year one, with two stars to blossom in new style

Slot has been tipped to win title number 20 in his first year with Liverpool

A Dutch football legend has backed Arne Slot to win the Premier League in his first season at Liverpool, while two players who have faltered under Jurgen Klopp have been tipped to thrive when Slot deploys ‘Total Football’.

Slot, 45, will replace Klopp as Liverpool manager this summer. Slot will leave Feyenoord having guided them to the Eredivisie title last season and the Dutch Cup this time around. Liverpool will reportedly pay Feyenoord €9m plus €2m in add-ons, though factoring in the cost of bringing Slot’s coaching staff on board too, the final cost of the venture could hit €13-€15m, per Fabrizio Romano.

The task of replacing Klopp is an almighty one, though according to Dutch football legend, Johnny Rep, Slot will hit the ground running.

Rep represented the Netherlands on 42 occasions and is the country’s leading scorer in World Cups with seven goals. Rep was a key cog in the Dutch sides that reached the finals of the tournaments in 1974 and 1978.

MO SALAH: Huge Arne Slot verdict on Liverpool future revealed by Fabrizio Romano as BBC pundits turn on player

Speaking to the Sun, the ex-winger insisted Slot has what it takes to fill the huge void left by Klopp and also claimed Liverpool may well win their 20th title in Slot’s first season.

“Arne has what it takes to fill Klopp’s big boots and it’s possible he’ll win the Premier League in his first year,” said Rep.

“Arne has done great things at Feyenoord, winning both the league and the cup, and I can’t wait to see him do the same in Liverpool.

“He has all the credentials to manage a club as big as Liverpool because he’s simply an excellent coach.”

EURO PAPER TALK: Liverpool to gift Arne Slot exceptional £64m signing Klopp craved; Man Utd attacker transfer gets thumbs up

Slot to bring ‘Total Football’ ethos to Anfield

Slot primarily operates with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Liverpool had explored the idea of appointing Xabi Alonso as well as Ruben Amorim, though one factor that worked against those candidates is they favour a back three.

Sticking with a back four that both Klopp and Slot deploy will ensure the transition between managers isn’t a rocky one. It also means Liverpool won’t have to splash the cash on specialist wing-backs which they currently lack.

Slot’s Feyenoord side are known for their high line, high intensity and determination to press. As such, they’re not that dissimilar from the tactics Liverpool fans have grown accustomed to over the last nine years.

However, Rep went on to suggest Johan Cruyff’s ‘Total Football’ approach is the basis of Slot’s football philosophy. Furthermore, Rep suggested Dutch pair Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo are in line to thrive under the new boss.

ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER: How £35m Liverpool hero became Klopp’s last transfer masterstroke

Slot can unlock true potential of Gravenberch and Gakpo

Gravenberch has endured an underwhelming first season at Liverpool, while Gakpo has been the least effective of Liverpool’s five frontline forwards since arriving from PSV Eindhoven 18 months ago.

But in Rep’s eyes, both players will improve under fellow Dutchman Arne Slot.

Rep continued: “Arne was influenced by Johan Cruyff’s Total Football and loves to set his teams up on the front foot.

“But even though the offensive side of his game is the one that stands out, his teams are defensively adept, too.

“He will also improve Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch and bring some Feyenoord players with him.”

One Feyenoord star who’s already drawing links with a transfer to Liverpool is right-back Lutsharel Geertruida.

The 23-year-old is understood to have attended Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with West Ham less than 24 hours after Liverpool and Feyenoord agreed a compensation fee for Slot.

DON’T MISS: Jurgen Klopp’s 10 worst Liverpool signings of managerial reign with rare transfer mistakes ranked