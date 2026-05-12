A reliable report has named six Premier League forwards who are on the transfer radar at Liverpool ahead of major change in the attacking ranks.

For the second consecutive summer, Liverpool’s forward line will experience great change. The Reds sold Luis Diaz, Ben Doak and Darwin Nunez last summer and loaned out Harvey Elliott. Tragically, Diogo Jota passed away.

Taking their places were strikers Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, while Florian Wirtz can play on the left side when required, and Rio Ngumoha has received a surge in game-time.

There’s more changes on the horizon, with Mohamed Salah leaving on a free at season’s end despite having a year remaining on his contract.

Federico Chiesa has genuine chances to leave, with the latest from The Athletic confirming as much. They noted the Italian is ‘likely to go’, while there appears to be ‘little appetite’ for giving Elliott another shot at Anfield once his disastrous loan at Aston Villa concludes.

What’s more, TEAMtalk has since learned Cody Gakpo has approval to leave if suitable bids are received. Ekitike is obviously sticking around, but is sidelined for the long-term after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Accordingly, multiple additions will be sought in the forward line, and RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is the No 1 target. The latest on that deal – that would become Liverpool’s third most expensive signing ever – can be found here.

But according to a piece from The Athletic, there’s plenty more names on Liverpool’s shortlist than just Diomande, many of whom already have vital Premier League experience.

The report listed those who Liverpool are looking at, and six forwards already ply their trade in England.

Liverpool eyeing six Premier League forwards

The six already in the Premier League are Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham), Yankuba Minteh (Brighton), Rayan (Bournemouth), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville (both West Ham).

Moves for Summerville, Bowen and Kudus will reportedly hinge almost entirely on whether the clubs they play for retain their Premier League status.

If West Ham go down, Bowen and Summerville will be available to buy. If it’s Spurs who drop a division, Kudus will be on the move.

Liverpool’s interest in Gordon appears to have cooled in recent weeks, and TEAMtalk understands a blockbuster move to Bayern Munich is now taking shape.

On Minteh, The Athletic wrote: “If Arne Slot does continue as Liverpool head coach, as is currently expected, then he already has experience of working with Minteh, who spent a season on loan under him at Dutch side Feyenoord before joining Brighton from Newcastle United in summer 2024.

“Minteh is a versatile winger who can play on either flank but favours the right, which is where Slot predominantly used him.

“He is quick and a progressive ball carrier but while he has nearly two seasons of Premier League football under his belt, both his decision-making and out-of-possession work need refinement.

“He would be the cheapest of the options covered in this section of our article (right wing options), but that would partly be because of his lack of output.

“Minteh would need to make a significant leap from the three goals and four assists in 32 Premier League appearances in all competitions he has contributed for Brighton so far this season.”

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On Rayan, the report stated: “Rayan only arrived in England this January and had the big shoes of Antoine Semenyo to fill, but in the four months since he was signed by Bournemouth for an initial £24.7million, he has wasted no time showing the talent he possesses.

“The Brazilian is capable of playing on both flanks, but the left-footer is another who is most comfortable playing from the right.

“He uses his pace and power to carry the ball forward into central areas and has the physical frame and aerial ability required to succeed in the Premier League, even at such a young age.

“While Liverpool have a good relationship with Bournemouth, getting them to sell a player who signed a five-and-a-half-year deal in the previous transfer window is a different story.

“It is widely reported that a €100million release clause was inserted into his contract, so he would not come cheap.

“There is also the issue of how long he could take to settle into English football, despite his five goals and two assists so far in 13 appearances.”

Non-Premier League forwards also on Liverpool’s radar, per the report, include Diomande and Antonio Nusa (both RB Leipzig), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Bradley Barcola (PSG) and Kenan Yildiz (Juventus).

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