Double Liverpool exit accelerates as ‘offer submitted’ for ‘world-class’ star

Two players could leave Liverpool before the deadline

An agreement has been struck for Kostas Tsimikas to leave Liverpool for a new club, while a proposal has also arrived for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, a journalist has claimed.

Tsimikas joined Roma on a season-long loan move in August, having been replaced at Anfield by new signing Milos Kerkez. Tsimikas has gone on to make 17 appearances for Roma this term, helping them reach third in Serie A.

Mamardashvili, meanwhile, reached an agreement with Liverpool in August 2024, though he did not join the Reds until last summer.

So far, Mamardashvili has kept three clean sheets in 11 matches for Arne Slot’s side. He remains behind Alisson in the pecking order as things stand.

As per French reporter Santi Aouna, both Tsimikas and Mamardashvili could secure new transfers before the deadline.

Aouna states that Besiktas are ‘currently working on several signings across different positions’ and have ‘reached a full agreement with Tsimikas‘.

The Turkish club have also struck an agreement with former Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares – now at Lazio – and will ‘choose between them in the next 24 to 48 hours’.

Besiktas hope to disrupt Tsimikas’ loan spell at Roma and take him to the Super Lig. Whether such a transfer would be a loan or permanent remains to be seen.

Besiktas could sign Tsimikas alongside Mamardashvili. Aouna adds that ‘a loan offer has been submitted to Liverpool’ for the shot-stopper, who has been described as ‘world-class’ by Anfield Watch.

The bid is worth €2million (£1.7m / $2.4m), with Besiktas aiming to sign Mamardashvili on an initial six-month loan. They also want an option to extend his spell into the 2026-27 campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will allow Mamardashvili to leave. Alisson is undeniably world-class and their clear No 1, which means Mamardashvili will likely have limited game time if he stays put for the remainder of the season.

But Alisson also has a history of injuries. This means Liverpool could force Mamardashvili to stay so they do not risk a keeper crisis.

