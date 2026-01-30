Nott’m Forest on cusp of spectacular signing of Inter Milan goalscorer

Nottingham Forest are planning late-window fireworks and it’ll begin with the spectacular signing of an Inter Milan goalscorer, according to TWO reliable sources.

Say what you will about Nott’m Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, but one thing that can never be said about the Greek is he lacks ambition.

Forest have already poached Lorenzo Lucca from Napoli and if Marinakis gets his way, he’ll provide manager Sean Dyche with even more firepower before Monday’s 7pm deadline rolls around.

According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Forest have approached Inter Milan for the shock signing of Davide Frattesi.

The 26-year-old midfielder joined Inter from Sassuolo in the summer of 2024 following a successful loan spell with the Nerazzurri.

Frattesi’s first two seasons with Inter saw the central midfielder bag 15 goals. He also established himself as a consistent scorer for his national side too, notching eight goals in 21 appearances for Italy between 2023-2024.

However, Frattesi has fallen down the pecking order at Inter this term and has begun to fear for his participation with Italy at the 2026 World Cup.

As such, Forest have sensed a unique opportunity to strike and per Romano, they’ve offered to sign Frattesi on loan with an option to buy.

“Nottingham Forest have asked for Davide Frattesi on loan with buy option clause,” wrote Romano on X. “Final decision will be up to the player.”

According to reports out of Italy, Lazio and Atletico Madrid are also hovering. One report even claimed Lazio were prepared to offer around €25m for the midfielder.

That was subsequently backed up by trusted Italian reporter, Matteo Morreto, though he declared it’s Forest who are “close” to sealing a deal.

He wrote on X: “Nottingham Forest ramps up pressure for Davide Frattesi. Deal close.

“The English club wants to beat the competition and intensifies contacts for Inter’s midfielder. Lazio presented an offer in the last few hours, rejected. Atletico has not yet materialised.”

A subsequent update from Romano confirmed Forest and Inter are reaching the ‘final stages’ in their discussions.

He added: “The agreement for Davide Frattesi to Nottingham Forest, at final stages between clubs on loan with buy option.

“It’s up to Frattesi to decide, as revealed earlier. Inter in active talks to sign new midfielder only if Frattesi leaves.”

Elsewhere, Forest also have their eyes on more firepower up front and could yet have a say in where Jean-Philippe Mateta ends up.

