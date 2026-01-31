Romano reveals FULL TRUTHS on Dumfries to Liverpool and Jones to Inter

Liverpool have held direct talks with Inter Milan for transfers involving both Denzel Dumfries and Curtis Jones, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed the numbers involved with the Scouse midfielder’s move.

What had initially shaped up to be a quiet end to the window for Liverpool exploded into life on Friday night.

Fabrizio Romano brought news on X of Liverpool midfielder, Curtis Jones, being the subject of talks over a shock transfer to Serie A giant, Inter Milan.

That move is directly tied to Nottingham Forest’s attempts to pull off a spectacular coup by signing Davide Frattesi from Inter.

As you might expect, Inter will only allow Frattesi to leave if signing a worthy replacement, and they’ve landed on Jones.

However, Jones isn’t the only player Liverpool and Inter have discussed. Right-back, Denzel Dumfries, is also under consideration at a time when Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are both sidelined through injury. Bradley’s injury has ruled him out for the season.

The Dumfries enquiry would appear to make very little sense from a surface level given the Dutchman is currently unavailable for selection while recovering from ankle surgery.

And reporting on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed it’s the Jones move – a six-month loan with an option to buy for €40m – that is by far the likelier of the two to get done.

Romano said: Liverpool [on Friday] had a conversation with Inter, a club-to-club conversation with Inter, very good relationship.

“Liverpool asked about the situation of Dumfries. His release clause (approx. €20m-€25m) is not valid in January, it’s only valid in the summer.

“But the understanding is Liverpool asked about the player and the injury situation. At the moment, Dumfries is still expected to be out for around 10 or 15 or 20 days, shouldn’t be a long one, this is the expectation.

“So Liverpool got this information, but at the moment they didn’t send any bid and didn’t start a negotiation.

“My understanding is that Liverpool could only consider this possibility on a loan deal, and Inter don’t want to do a loan deal for Dumfries.

“So at the moment there is nothing in it, it’s just conversations club-to-club.”

On Jones, Romano stated: “Inter spoke to Liverpool [on Friday] about Curtis Jones.

“I can reveal that Tottenham were very aggressive on Curtis Jones at the beginning of the transfer window before signing Conor Gallagher.

“Now Inter ask for Jones – loan with an option to buy for €40m – paid loan and salary covered.

“Inter want it but at the moment, no answer yet from Liverpool, they haven’t given a green light to the deal.

“It’s not an easy one for Inter, for sure, and it’s on Liverpool to decide, they have an emergency situation with players, so it’s on Liverpool.”

Romano concluded by reaffirming Inter will only push the button for Jones if Frattesi joins Forest.

