Liverpool are making it tough for a Premier League rival to secure a double swoop on them

Liverpool are reportedly making it ‘tough’ for a Premier League rival to land a ‘double swoop’ for two of their stars, as the price they have set is ‘way too high’.

The Reds have lost a few stars so far this summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold went on a free transfer to Real Madrid, before Jarell Quansah was sold to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Anfield outfit have also seen Caoimhin Kelleher go to Brentford, and Nat Phillips has left for West Brom.

There is known interest in midfield pair Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott, both of whom came through the Liverpool academy.

West Ham are the main club who want to land them, but per the Daily Mail, though they would like to secure a ‘double swoop’ for the stars, finances ‘make that tough’.

Indeed, the Hammers are said to be keen, and remain in talks with Liverpool, but the current asking price is ‘way too high’.

A £50million price tag has been mooted, and it’s believed that Elliott alone would command that.

As such, the possibility of a loan with an option to buy is being discussed by West Ham.

Liverpool will allow exits at right price

TEAMtalk sources have revealed Liverpool are open to the sales of both men previously.

Back in April, transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed Liverpool were willing to listen to offers for Elliott, who was being courted by Newcastle at the time.

Our information at the time was that Liverpool were not planning on making the asking price public, though multiple reports since have quoted £50million.

Much more recently, on July 15, we revealed West Ham were actively pursuing Morton. Sources stated he could be available for just £16million.

Liverpool round-up: Barcelona want Reds star

Barcelona are reportedly threatening rivals Real Madrid with the pursuit of Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

Real have long been suggested to see the Reds centre-back as a top target, with Xabi Alonso personally hopeful of signing him.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are now believed to be open to selling winger Luis Diaz.

Their stance has apparently changed given they want to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, after it was revealed he wants to leave St James’ Park.

