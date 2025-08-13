Real Madrid could usurp no fewer than four of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ by signing an £80m-rated star playing for a mid-table club, according to a report.

Barring any last-minute surprises, Real Madrid’s business from an arrivals perspective this summer is believed to have concluded. New boss Xabi Alonso has successfully overhauled his rearguard, with attention now turning to signings in 2026.

A recent report from AS stressed it’s central midfield where Real Madrid are fixing their gaze. Manchester City ace and Ballon d’Or winner, Rodri, is in their sights.

However, Man City aim to fend Real Madrid off by offering Rodri a new and improved contract. If the two-year extension running until 2029 is signed, Rodri would slot in as City’s second highest paid player behind only Erling Haaland.

That will force Real Madrid to explore alternatives and according to a fresh update form the Daily Mail, their attention is already on Selhurst Park.

The report revealed Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on and monitoring the development of Adam Wharton.

The Crystal Palace ace, 21, has proven a revelation in the Premier League following his £18m arrival from Blackburn Rovers 18 months ago.

Wharton is now a regular in the England national team squads and was key in helping Palace win both the FA Cup and Community Shield in 2025.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, was informed ahead of the summer window that Palace would demand £60m if selling this summer.

Tottenham made an approach prior to the FA Cup final, while the Mail state Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are all interested too.

Real Madrid in for another Englishman

However, Real Madrid could spring a surprise by ensuring Wharton’s next step is a move out of the Premier League and into the Spanish capital.

The report read: ‘Real Madrid are continuing to follow Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

‘The England international played well again against Liverpool in Sunday’s Community Shield, setting up Palace’s equaliser and continues to be a target for top clubs.

‘Tottenham made an enquiry prior to the FA Cup final in May and their interest remains but Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Madrid have held a constant presence in the stands at Selhurst Park as they keep an eye on the 21-year-old’s progress.’

There is no suggestion a move for Wharton will be made in the remaining weeks of the current window. Instead, the classy midfielder’s future is primed to become a hot topic in 2026.

If Wharton were to join Real Madrid, he’d follow in the footsteps of fellow Englishmen to sign for Los Blancos like Steve McManaman, Michael Owen, Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

