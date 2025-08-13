Liverpool are closing in on the double signing of centre-backs Marc Guehi and Giovanni Leoni and a report has revealed what they plan to do with Ibrahima Konate amid links to Real Madrid and his dwindling contract.

Liverpool spent heavily in the early part of the window, bringing the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz on board.

Attention then shifted to the centre-back and striker positions. Regarding the latter, Hugo Ekitike arrived and the Reds fully intend to bid again for Alexander Isak.

At centre-half, Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Guehi and are finalising a deal with Crystal Palace for a fee in the £30m-£35m range.

Palace are only selling Guehi due to his contract situation. The England ace has entered the final year of his deal and Palace do now want to lose a highly saleable asset for nothing next summer.

Liverpool are in the exact same situation with Konate whose contract expires at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Real Madrid are mobilising behind the scenes and in keeping with recent tradition at the Bernabeu, they hope to sign a top class player via free agency.

There has even been talk – primarily in the Spanish media – of Real Madrid tabling a cut-price bid this summer, and with Guehi and Parma’s Leoni expected to arrive, Liverpool could be tempted to cash in while they still can.

Liverpool reach Ibrahima Konate decision

But according to a fresh update from the Daily Mail, Liverpool will NOT sell Konate this summer and if they get their way, Real Madrid won’t sign the player next year either.

The report read: ‘Liverpool have no intention to sell Ibrahima Konate this window despite working on moves for two centre backs, as they continue to work towards a new contract for the France international.

‘The Premier League club are working on deals for Parma’s Giovanni Leoni and Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace, but Konate remains key to their plans for the new season.

‘Real Madrid have been alert to Konate’s situation as they ponder signing him as a free agent next year should Liverpool fail to agree new terms. Other European clubs are also monitoring developments with the 26-year-old.’

