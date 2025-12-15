Ruben Amorim is finally ready to abandon his tried and trusted 3-4-2-1 formation – and Manchester United fans could witness a new 4-3-3 formation against Bournemouth on Monday evening and with two sources explaining why and how the alteration will come about.

When Manchester United appointed Amorim as their new manager just over 13 months ago, the club’s hierarchy knew they were taking on a coach who is very much wedded to playing three at the back.

But amid a very difficult adjustment period, the club stuttered and stumbled their way through the remainder of the campaign, before eventually succumbing to a 15th-placed finish – their lowest in Premier League history.

This season – and aided by the club having backed Amorim with serious cash to help sign players better equipped to play in that way – there have been signs of improvement, and a win over Bournemouth on Monday evening can take United level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.

However, with the African Cup of Nations on the horizon and with the club poised to lose Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui for up to five weeks, Amorim has confirmed he will use their absence as the chance to experiment in a new 4-3-3 formation.

Explaining that way of playing is better suited to the players left at his disposal during AFCON, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on X: ‘Ruben Amorim looking at adapting formation to more like 4-3-3.

‘He told players ahead of Wolves that a change would come, and work has since been done at Carrington in that shape.

“[AFCON] is a good opportunity for us to try to play in a different way,” the United manager was quoted as saying.

Man Utd chiefs have asked for Amorim to adapt before – Sources

Amorim’s line-up to face Bournemouth at 8pm this evening will be announced at 6.45pm, by which time we will know if the manager will debut the new formation against Andoni Iraola’s side.

And with the Amorim confirming Benjamin Sesko, Harry Maguire, and Matthijs De Ligt are all injury doubts ahead of Monday’s game, it remains to be seen if Monday evening will be seen as the perfect opportunity, or if that could come in next Sunday’s clash at high-flying Aston Villa.

Speaking at a news conference to preview the game on Friday, Amorim stated: “Maguire is out, De Ligt is out. Ben [Sesko], we have to see.

“We have to see if he’s available. He had some [food] poisoning, but we’ll see. Let’s wait.

“We have two trainings still. The other two are out, Benjamin, we will assess.”

Our sources have revealed, however, that United’s board has previously asked the 40-year-old to consider an alteration to his system.

And when results were on the downturn back in the early phase of the season that had seen speculation over Amorim’s future called into question, sources revealed how the hierarchy had met with the Portuguese to ask him about an alteration, with claims they saw a 4-3-3 as better suited to their players.

Pressure on Amorim was at its highest back in early October when he entered a home date against Sunderland, effectively needing a win to keep the wolves from his door.

And at the time, our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, had this to say when asked about the possibility of a 4-3-3.

“There is no way he can go into the Sunderland game and just play the same old tape yet again. I have spoken to connections close to the club, and there seems to be an expectation that this time, something does change. Realistically, it probably will not be the system.

“It is not just that he is clearly very fixed to it, but to suddenly try a new tactical format would take a lot of work on the training field, and one thing about Amorim is that he hates feeling like he can not predict how his players are going to perform.

“Because they have worked so tirelessly on his formation, he will probably roll it out again – but one thing he can do this time is change the personnel. This is the area that people seem to feel is most likely to change.

“Amorim knows that there is deep concern here – not just from fans but from internal figures. And as such, it is likely we see him make at least one change to the starting line-up that is significant enough that symbolises him taking responsibility and attempting to address the flaws in the side.

“It’s a huge game for him! And it really could lead to a big decision over his future if it goes badly. So let’s see whether he is brave enough to make a bold call or two. I get the feeling he might finally do it – maybe in goal or midfield…or both.”

