Manchester United will reportedly challenge Liverpool and Chelsea for Aston Villa superstar Morgan Rogers, with a journalist fearing Unai Emery’s desire to keep him will be ‘severely tested’ this summer.

Rogers has been a phenomenon since joining Villa from Middlesbrough in February 2024, having notched 26 goals and 24 assists in 104 appearances so far. Villa look set to make huge profit if they sell the attacking midfielder, having forked out a very modest £15million fee to bring him in two years ago.

Rogers has displayed deadly finishing, exceptional close control and fantastic vision to elevate Villa’s attack under Emery.

England boss Thomas Tuchel has incredible options for the No 10 role, including Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden, but Rogers is firmly in with a shout of starting at the World Cup.

Villa have managed to tie the 23-year-old down until June 2031, and they see him as a cornerstone of their project. But huge rivals are lurking with intent…

According to Spanish website Fichajes, Man Utd are eager to win the chase for Rogers and have ‘made a move’ in recent days.

The Red Devils have ‘identified him as the ideal player’ to revolutionise their attack and ‘dismantle’ opposition defences.

The report states that it will take a bid worth more than €100m (£87m / $118m) to prise Rogers away from Villa Park.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, confirmed on Thursday that Rogers’ price tag has actually soared from £80m (€92m / $109m) to £100m (€115m / $136m).

Fletcher also revealed that Man Utd, Manchester City and Arsenal are all monitoring the player’s development closely, though Chelsea are among the frontrunners.

Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool all eyeing Morgan Rogers

Chelsea are showing the strongest interest in signing Rogers and are eager to partner him with Palmer to create an unstoppable forward line.

Journalist Ben Jacobs suggested on January 28 that Rogers is higher up on Liverpool’s summer wish list than Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Jacobs stated that Liverpool are more likely to sign a versatile midfielder who can also play out wide than a more defensive-minded player such as Wharton.

The Athletic’s Mark Carey said earlier this week Villa’s sale stance will be ‘severely tested’ at the end of the campaign and admits it will be interesting to see how the club reacts in the wake of a sizeable offer for his services.

Carey also believes Villa’s chances of keeping Rogers will diminish significantly if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

