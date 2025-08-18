Following a serious injury suffered by a star Napoli player, Antonio Conte has requested his side sign a Manchester United man, according to a report.

Conte did exactly what was expected last term, leading his Napoli side to the Serie A title in his first season at the club. Conte has now won Serie A five times with three different clubs in his managerial career (three times with Juventus, once with Inter Milan). The next step is to finally make an impact in the Champions League.

However, Napoli and Conte’s hopes of doing just that have already suffered a gigantic blow. Starting striker, Romelu Lukaku, has suffered a serious thigh injury.

Taking to X, to confirm the news and reveal Napoli are now scrambling to sign a new attacker, Fabrizio Romano stated: “Napoli are back on the market for new striker as reported yesterday, due to serious injury for Romelu Lukaku.

“The Belgian striker suffered muscle injury and won’t be available for the next three months at least.”

And according to the latest from Italian journalist, Marco Conterio, Conte has ‘requested’ the signing of Joshua Zirkzee.

Conterio wrote on X: “Napoli rushes to find solutions after Romelu Lukaku’s injury: Conte’s favourite is Joshua Zirkzee.

“The Salento coach has requested the Dutchman from Man Utd because he can also play as a winger.

“Given the long absence the Belgian might face, sporting director [Giovanni] Manna has received numerous calls in recent hours.

“Offered players include Artem Dovbyk from Roma, Andrea Pinamonti from Sassuolo, and Roberto Piccoli from Cagliari.”

What about Rasmus Hojlund?

Between Zirkzee and Hojlund it’s the Dane who Man Utd want to shift in the aftermath of signing Benjamin Sesko.

Hojlund is the subject of ongoing talks with AC Milan. The Serie A giant want to sign Hojlund on an initial one-year loan (€6m loan fee), with the deal containing an option to buy worth between €40m-€45m.

Man Utd are open to accepting that method of transfer and after initial reluctance, Hojlund too has gradually opened the doors to an exit.

However, if Napoli thunder in with a juicy offer for Zirkzee in the coming days, it’s possible Hojlund is retained and the Dutchman departs. That would be music to the ears of Hojlund who deep down, wants to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

Man Utd still intend to sign a new goalkeeper and central midfielder before the window slams shut in two weeks’ time.

Senne Lammens of Royal Antwerp is fast emerging as the likeliest candidate to arrive between the sticks.

After Brighton refused to sell Carlos Baleba at any price this summer, Man Utd are exploring alternatives in midfield including Adam Wharton and Morten Hjulmand.

