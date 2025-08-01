Chelsea’s true feelings on Alejandro Garnacho have been revealed amid concerns over his character, and two things must happen first before a transfer to Manchester United can take shape, according to reports.

Garnacho’s talent is undeniable and despite fervent criticism, the winger hit double figures in both goals and assists for Man Utd last term. However, questions have been raised over the 21-year-old’s attitude.

Garnacho worked his way back into Ruben Amorim’s good books at the turn of the year, though blotted his copybook when the campaign concluded.

The forward branded United’s season as *s***” following defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final. A series of ill-advised social media posts also lowered his standing at Old Trafford.

Garnacho was quickly told by Man Utd that his future lies elsewhere, and classified as a homegrown player, the proceeds from his sale would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books.

Those types of deals are extra lucrative and greatly enhance a side’s spending power. With Man Utd aiming to finance a deal for Benjamin Sesko and exploring the goalkeeper market too, Garnacho’s sale is a must.

Chelsea have emerged as the likeliest candidate to strike a deal for a fee in the £40m-£50m range. Garnacho is determined to remain in the Premier League and TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed he’s given a resounding yes to joining Chelsea.

And according to the latest from The Telegraph, Chelsea have no qualms about moving for Garnacho despite question marks over his character.

They explained: ‘Telegraph Sport can reveal that Chelsea have done their homework on Garnacho, which has included a series of background checks into his character and personality.

‘It is believed that Chelsea are comfortable with the results of their checks.’

Two conditions for Garnacho transfer

Chelsea are also working on a deal for Xavi Simons, and a move for the RB Leipzig ace will NOT come at the expense of signing Garnacho.

The Blues intend to sign both players, but before they can land Garnacho, two things must happen.

Firstly, Chelsea must offload attackers of their own to make room, both in the squad and financially.

The Telegraph added: ‘Chelsea also need to make sales or loan players out to create space for more attackers, with Christopher Nkunku and Armando Broja among those expected to leave permanently, and Marc Guiu and Tyrique George to move on loan.’

Furthermore, the report claimed Man Utd want a new striker in the door before letting Garnacho leave.

While Garnacho isn’t a striker, he is an option in the final third and United do not want to leave Amorim bereft of choices if the summer comes and goes without a new striker arriving.

The report concluded: ‘Chelsea are expected to make an offer for Garnacho before the transfer window shuts, but may have to wait for United’s search for a new striker to come to an end with the Old Trafford club hoping to sign Benjamin Sesko.’

