Manchester United will be successful in their quest to sign Bryan Mbeumo following their latest offer for the Brentford winger, according to a report, with another source revealing why the Red Devils decided to increase their bid for the Cameroon international star.

Mbeumo is one of Man Utd’s top targets in the summer transfer window, with Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim keen on bringing him to Old Trafford. Man Utd have already made a major signing in Matheus Cunha this summer, paying Wolves £62.5million for the Brazil international forward, and Mbeumo is their next big-money target.

However, Man Utd have been finding it hard to do a deal with Brentford for Mbeumo.

The Red Devils, who lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Europa League last season, have had two bids – £55m (£45m plus £10m in add-ons) and £62.5m (£55m plus £7.5m in add-ons) – already turned down by Brentford.

Multiple reliable sources, including David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, reported on Thursday that Man Utd have made a third and improved bid of £70million (£65million plus £5m in add-ons) for Mbeumo.

While Romano claimed that Man Utd are ‘confident’ of the £70m offer doing the trick, another trusted journalist, Ben Jacobs, reported that the Red Devils are ‘optimistic’ of having the winger in their squad by next Tuesday.

TBR has now brought an update on the situation, with journalist Graeme Bailey claiming that sources close to Brentford have told him that Man Utd’s latest offer will be accepted.

Bailey told TBR: “United sources have always had confidence of getting this deal done.

“But now we are told from the Brentford end that this new offer will be enough, it is what they wanted.

“Mbeumo has been waiting to do his medical all this month.”

TBR has added that Man Utd are confident that they will wrap up the deal for Mbeumo by the weekend.

Shock Man Utd Bryan Mbeumo U-turn revelation

Man Utd may still be determined to sign Mbeumo from Brentford in the summer transfer window, but a shock report in GiveMeSport has claimed that the Premier League giants almost decided to give up on signing the 25-year-old.

The Red Devils were seriously considering moving on from Mbeumo and looking at alternative targets, but it was the winger himself who reached out to Man Utd and told them how desperate he is to play for Amorim at Old Trafford.

It was Mbeumo’s ‘eagerness’ to join Man Utd that eventually convinced the Red Devils to make a third and improved offer for the Brentford star.

GiveMeSport reports: “Manchester United have made a U-turn and tabled an improved offer for Mbeumo after he made it clear to influential figures that he is determined to embark on a fresh challenge at Old Trafford, according to GMS sources, but they came close to ending their pursuit after already having two proposals turned down by Brentford.”

