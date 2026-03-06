Manchester United are set for a big windfall in the summer with two transfers set to be completed, according to Fabrizio Romano, as sources confirm that an exciting Fulham star is firmly on their shortlist.

The Red Devils suffered their first defeat of the Michael Carrick interim era on Wednesday, losing away to Newcastle, but the atmosphere behind the scenes remains positive as they push for Champions League qualification.

While it is yet to be decided whether Carrick will remain in charge next season, planning for the summer transfer window is well underway.

Man Utd set to complete two deals

United have some ambitious transfer aims ahead of next season, and they are expected to spend heavily.

Strengthening in midfield remains the priority, and we have consistently reported how, ideally, the Red Devils want to make two big additions in that area.

Their three top targets – Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson – will all command mammoth fees. What’s more, a new left winger is also wanted, as well as a striker to compete with Benjamin Sesko if Joshua Zirkzee moves on.

With this in mind, player sales will help fund their spending, and respected reporter Romano has dropped a big update on that topic.

He has confirmed that barring any major twists, Rasmus Hojlund will be sold to Napoli and Marcus Rashford will join Barcelona outright.

“Basically Man Utd count on €80m income from these two players. For Hojlund, Napoli already paid a €6m loan fee, and they’re fully expected to pay €44m in their option to buy,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Napoli are very happy with Hojlund and he’s very happy with Napoli. The expectation is for Hojlund and Napoli to continue together.”

On Rashford, he added: “And then €30m for Marcus Rashford, because in the end, Man Utd believe Barcelona will be able to make the deal permanent for Rashford.

“They’re still talking club-to-club and it’ll take some time financially for Barcelona to progress in an official and concrete way, but with the agents of Rashford there is already an agreement [on personal terms].”

As Romano states, should all go to plan, United will receive €80million (£69.3m / $93m) for their two loanees – which will come in very handy when pursuing their summer targets.

Red Devils plotting brutal Fulham raid

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that United are plotting a move for Fulham defender Samuel Amissah – one of the brightest sparks in their academy.

Academy raids between Premier League sides happen more and more these days, and one of the biggest coups saw Liverpool deprive Chelsea of Rio Ngumoha.

A tribunal ultimately determined Liverpool would pay just £6.8m – £4m of which is based on add-ons – for the winger. A bargain fee given his world-class potential and contributions so far on the senior stage.

United are looking to do something similar with Amissah, who is emerging as one of the most in-demand youngsters in English football ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old England Under-19 international, whose contract at Craven Cottage expires in the summer, has sparked intense interest from several top clubs.

Amissah, a versatile centre-back comfortable on both feet and capable of filling in at left-back or even defensive midfield, has impressed in Fulham’s U21 side and earned multiple spots on the senior bench this season, though is yet to make his Premier League debut.

We can reveal United – who’ve made bolstering their youth ranks a priority since INEOS, led by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, took control, are lurking with intent, and intend to make a move for Amissah.

Manchester City and Tottenham are also in the race, while clubs from abroad are keeping close tabs on his situation, too.

Man Utd told to appoint ‘genius’ manager

In other news, former Spurs and Real Madrid man Gareth Bale has urged United to get rid of Carrick at the end of this season and bring in Carlo Ancelotti as his replacement.

The legendary Italian coach is currently boss of Brazil and will hope to clinch the World Cup trophy this year and add to his already incredible record.

But Bale believes Ancelotti, formerly of Real Madrid, AC Milan, Chelsea, Everton, Bayern Munich, and other elite clubs, could be the perfect man to take United forward.

“Carlo’s genius [is] getting the best out of the players and just making it simple,” Bale said. “I think he would do great. He’s not just the manager, he is a coach as well.” You can read Bale’s full comments HERE.

