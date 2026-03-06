Tottenham’s promising young defender Luka Vuskovic is attracting significant attention from across Europe as his impressive loan spell at Hamburg continues, with agents already working on a potential exit as relegation fears heighten at the north London club.

The 19-year-old Croatian centre-back, currently thriving in the Bundesliga, has become a prime target for several top clubs, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund showing keen interest.

His form and performances have been so good, there is surprise amongst sources that Tottenham have not tried to break his loan and bring him into their side – especially given the injuries and suspension issues they have endured this season.

Barcelona have also entered the fray, holding initial talks with Vuskovic‘s representatives, as manager Hansi Flick seeks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the summer window.

However, sources indicate that the Catalan side would prioritise more cost-effective options from the free-agent market, given their ongoing financial considerations, rather than committing to a potentially expensive deal for the Tottenham talent.

Vuskovic, who stands at an imposing 6ft 4in, joined Spurs from Hajduk Split in 2023 and has since developed rapidly during his time in Germany.

He has featured prominently for Hamburg, making over 20 appearances this season, scoring four goals, and demonstrating composure on the ball alongside strong aerial ability and duel-winning capabilities.

Tottenham facing devastating relegation consequences

The current situation at Tottenham is what adds further uncertainty to his future.

Spurs are languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table after 29 matches, having collected just 29 points from a possible 87, and are in a serious battle to avoid dropping down into English football’s second tier.

Insiders suggest that should Tottenham suffer relegation to the Championship – a scenario that would mark their first drop to the second tier in 49 years– Vuskovic would be keen to secure regular football in a top division. This preference could make him more open to moves away from north London.

Bayern view the youngster as a potential long-term addition to their backline, while Dortmund see him fitting into their philosophy of investing in youthful, high-potential talent.

Other names like Real Madrid have also been linked, although that has been played down and Tottenham remain adamant that Vuskovic forms part of their future plans, with his contract extending until 2030.

Hamburg are also pushing for an extension of the loan arrangement, but Spurs’ hierarchy appear determined to reintegrate him into the first-team fold next season.

However, with Tottenham in real trouble and Vuskovic continuing to impress, the door could open for a move away from the club this summer.

