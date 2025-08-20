New Euro giant considering Jadon Sancho move after Man Utd outcast snubs Roma – sources

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has emerged on the shortlist of Inter Milan for a late deal, while Roma are trying to stay in the picture for his signing despite already being rejected by the forward, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

It is expected that Sancho will seek a temporary deal before deadline day on September 1 in order to keep his options open as a free agent in summer 2026. Insiders say Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have been considered the frontrunners to sign Sancho this window because of the level and profile they can offer to the player, as he seeks to recapture his old form.

However, Inter are still in the market for a skilful attacker and they have begun to consider Sancho as a player to target if he is still seeking a new club at the end of the window – and they have not landed other targets.

Sancho turned down Roma this week but they have made attempts to stay in the mix while he contemplates his next move, as they know he still has to find a new club within the next fortnight.

Sources say it is difficult to see Sancho changing his mind about the Roma move but admit there is no way back for him at Man Utd, at a time when financial demands have made an exit particularly difficult.

TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti reported on August 13 that Juve, Dortmund and Besiktas all hold interest in the Englishman.

On August 17, TEAMtalk reported that United had accepted a £20million loan-to-buy offer for Sancho from Roma.

However, sources confirmed to us that the deal was fraught with difficulty as Sancho did not appear unwilling to lower his £250,000-a-week wages to join Roma.

READ MORE 💰 Man Utd ready to launch €25m-€30m bid for Carlos Baleba alternative

Roma, Inter Milan both keen on Jadon Sancho

And on Monday, the 25-year-old’s agent informed Roma that he did not want to join them at this time. Roma are still trying, but they could now face competition from Italian rivals Inter alongside other major European clubs.

Sancho is a member of Amorim’s so-called ‘bomb squad’ at Old Trafford, which also includes Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia and Antony.

Marcus Rashford was a member of that unwanted group before he joined Barcelona on a loan deal that includes a €30m (£26m) option to buy.

Garnacho could be the next player to depart United as Chelsea are ramping up talks for the Argentina winger.

Offloading players such as Sancho, Garnacho and Antony would free up space on the wage bill and also give United extra money to spend in the transfer market.

Man Utd transfers: Keeper update; sale refusal

📌 Ruben Amorim fails to ‘convince’ Man Utd to sign £40m goalkeeper as No 1 alternative lined up

📌 Man Utd refuse to sell in-demand star, but cruel injury sparks plan B transfer

📌 Tottenham accelerate bid to sign dominant Prem star before Man Utd, Liverpool

United quiz: Two clubs before