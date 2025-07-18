AC Milan have taken initial steps towards signing a Manchester United star who doesn’t want to leave, but whose exit would be a mercy, according to reports.

Man Utd finally made a breakthrough in their quest to sign Bryan Mbeumo on Friday. After adding £1m to the add-ons total and finding common ground on payment terms, Brentford have agreed to sell the forward for a package totalling £71m (£65m plus £6m in add-ons).

Mbeumo will line up alongside Matheus Cunha in the dual No 10 roles in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

The United manager’s new aim is to sign a new starting striker to ensure he can field an entirely new front three. Captain Bruno Fernandes is expected to be deployed in one of the two deeper central midfield roles where he can pull the strings.

United tried and failed to sign Liam Delap who chose Chelsea thanks in large part to their ability to offer Champions League football.

A reunion between Viktor Gyokeres and Amorim was torpedoed by Arsenal, while Sky Germany recently claimed Hugo Ekitike rejected a late approach from Man Utd in favour of joining Liverpool.

As such, and with Mbeumo now on the way, Man Utd will soon ramp up their efforts to sign an alternative striker, meaning the end may be near for Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund has made it clear he wants to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford. However, the expectation is the signing of a new striker will prompt Man Utd to sell the misfiring Dane if suitable bids are received.

Hojlund cost £72m (£64m plus £8m in add-ons) when signed from Atalanta but has done little to suggest he’s the long-term answer.

The 22-year-old looked out of his depth for much of the 2024/25 campaign and a return to Italy continues to be mooted.

According to the latest from Sky Italia reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan have strode into view.

Di Marzio revealed Milan – who have waved goodbye to Luka Jovic and Tammy Abraham this summer – have approached Man Utd.

Milan’s interest is in its very early stages at present and the approach was made to determine the ‘feasibility of the operation.’

How much Man Utd want for Rasmus Hojlund

A prior report from Corriere dello Sport claimed Man Utd will demand a fee in the €45m-€50m range for Hojlund. That currently equates to £38.8m-£43.2m.

Providing an indication of how much – or little – Milan are willing to spend on a new frontman, Fabrizio Romano recently stated the club quickly ended their interest in Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson upon learning of a £50m valuation.

The loan route with an option or obligation to buy could be explored if Milan baulk at Man Utd’s demands for Hojlund. But of course, United’s ideal outcome is finding permanent buyers for their unfancied stars.

Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho all have the green light to leave.

