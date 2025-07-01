Real Madrid are preparing to ‘finalise’ a signing that will be of great help to Ruben Amorim and Manchester United, according to reports.

Real Madrid have entered a new era with Xabi Alonso replacing legendary boss, Carlo Ancelotti. The former Real manager made no secret of his desire to strengthen in defence, though the changes the club are making have come too late for the Italian.

Instead, it’s Alonso who’ll benefit from the arrivals of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen. A third defender is expected to be signed, with Real Madrid turning their attention to the left-back position.

Los Blancos ramped up a deal to sign Benfica left-back, Alvaro Carreras, in the very early stages of the summer window.

Personal terms were quickly agreed with the former Man Utd star and Real Madrid hoped to get Carreras signed in time to feature in the Club World Cup.

A move on that timeline was not made, however, with Carreras instead representing Benfica in the tournament. But with the Portuguese giant bowing out to Chelsea in the Round of 16, The Athletic now state Real Madrid will ‘finalise’ the move.

The report read: “Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras remains a target and Madrid are expected to try to finalise his signing in July, after they were unable to do so before the Club World Cup.

“Benfica did not want to lose Carreras before that tournament and he played in all three of their group games in the United States, but not in their round-of-16 match against Chelsea.

“Now the Portuguese team have been eliminated from the competition, the expectation is that the deal will be sped up again in the coming weeks.”

Why Carreras transfer benefits Man Utd

Reports in early-June claimed Real Madrid were weighing up whether to trigger Carreras’ €50m release clause.

Clearly, they did not, and with the desperate need to feature Carreras in the CWC no longer present, Real Madrid may attempt to negotiate a smaller transfer fee.

One club who’ll certainly hope Benfica hold out for as much as they can is Man Utd.

The Red Devils have made a habit of covering their backs when offloading players since INEOS took control.

When selling Carreras to Benfica last summer, United included a buy-back clause as well as a 20 percent sell-on clause.

Given United moved for Patrick Dorgu in January, they did not feel the need to bring Carreras back on board.

As such, the buy-back clause will be ignored, though the sell-on clause will now come into effect.

The Athletic previously clarified the finer points of the clause, stating United are in line to collect 20 percent of the fee above £5m.

If Benfica did force Real Madrid to pay the full €50m / £42.9m release clause, United would receive 20 percent of £37.9m.

That equates to £7.6m and given Man Utd are heavily reliant on generating capital to make further additions after Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, it’ll be a big help to Amorim and his rebuild.

