Klopp ‘one step closer’ to Real Madrid job as Liverpool, Man City are hit by jaw-dropping ‘agreed’ deals

Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move to appoint Liverpool icon Jurgen Klopp as their next manager

Real Madrid appear willing to honour eight transfers in the summer as former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp demands incomings and outgoings, according to reports.

The German left Liverpool in 2024 as one of the most successful managers in the club’s history but admitted that he was very keen for a break away from football management.

Klopp recently took up a role as Head of Global Soccer for the Red Bull group in a move that saw him draw criticism from some fans in Germany.

Despite that, Klopp has still been linked with a number of management jobs in world football and is the current favourite with the bookmakers to become the new Real Madrid head coach in the summer.

After sacking Xabi Alonso in January, Real Madrid immediately appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as their new manager – but there have already been rumours that he will be replaced.

As well as Klopp, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, Benfica’s Jose Mourinho and former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane have been among the names linked with the job at the Bernabeu.

Reports in Spain on Monday now indicate that Klopp is ‘one step closer’ to becoming the new Real Madrid head coach after he and the club ‘agreed’ to pursue eight deals.

Klopp has been successful in demanding that Fran García, Dani Ceballos, Franco Mastantuono and David Alaba will all leave the Bernabeu in the summer.

Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck is among those set to join him at Real Madrid with president Florentino Perez ‘confident of closing the deal for around 50 million euros’.

Klopp ‘will arrive at Real Madrid with’ Manchester City midfielder Rodri with the Spaniard the main ‘non-negotiable signing’ from the former Liverpool boss.

For his part, Rodri ‘would be delighted with the idea of ​​returning’ to La Liga and Man City could ‘be forced to negotiate his sale for a reasonable price’ as he has no intention of renewing his deal which expires in the summer of 2027.

Young Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz – who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool – is another player that Real Madrid have agreed to pursue in the summer, alongside another ‘recommendation’ in the form of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha.

Klopp intrigued by the long‑term vision at Real Madrid

Our sources have dismissed any rumours that Klopp could return to the Premier League as a manager but the former Liverpool boss could be tempted by a move to Real Madrid.

TEAMtalk were told earlier this month that Klopp is intrigued by the long‑term vision being shaped in the Spanish capital, particularly with the club entering a new era built around Jude Bellingham, Endrick and a squad primed for another cycle of dominance.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed last month that “there is admiration for Klopp from certain figures within the board” but that there had been “no direct negotiations or formal steps”.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated: “Recent comments from the agent of Jurgen Klopp suggested that both Manchester United and Chelsea made approaches when Klopp announced his departure from Liverpool.

“However, both clubs have firmly denied any advanced or concrete discussions.

“Klopp was very clear publicly that he wanted time away from management after many intense years at Liverpool.

“He remains fully committed to his role within the Red Bull project.

“Regarding Real Madrid, there is admiration for Klopp from certain figures within the board, but at this stage, there are no direct negotiations or formal steps.”

More Real Madrid news: Schlotterbeck deal takes shape as Liverpool duo remain on list

Diario AS insist that Real Madrid have a ‘key advantage’ in their attempts to sign Schlotterbeck because of their ‘positive relationship’ with Borussia Dortmund and that has put them in a ‘strong position to seal a deal’.

Although Rodri and Vitinha are the midfielders mentioned in the earlier report in Spain, our sources indicate that Real Madrid are also interested in Alexis Mac Allister.

As well as Dominik Szoboszlai, who could be set to get a new bumper contract, Real Madrid have added Mac Allister as a preferred option for the summer transfer window as they look to overhaul their midfield.

There is now a growing feeling around Madrid that a deal can be done for Mac Allister in the summer transfer window.