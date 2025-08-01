Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, who has been linked with Manchester United

Rodrygo has made it clear whether or not he wants to join Manchester United after learning that Ruben Amorim’s side want him, according to a report, as Real Madrid hatch a clever plan to use him to land a top Manchester City star.

Man Utd and Madrid are two of the biggest clubs in the world, and both have been very active in the summer transfer window. While Man Utd manager Amorim has made three major signings in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon, new Madrid boss Alonso has added Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras and Trent Alexander-Arnold to his squad already, with Franco Mastantuono set to link up later this month when he turns 18.

Madrid have also let a few players leave this summer, with two most notable names being Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez.

Rodrygo could be the next big Madrid star to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window, with a number of Premier League clubs linked with the Brazil international forward.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Liverpool have set their sights on Rodrygo as a replacement for Luiz Diaz, who has joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Madrid are demanding €90million (£78m / $105m) plus add-ons for Rodrygo.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Rodrygo, who was not happy at not playing in his preferred left-hand side of the attack under then-Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti last season and started just once under Alonso at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Man Utd have also taken a shine to Rodrygo.

The Spanish news outlet has reported that Amorim’s side have ‘shown interest in Rodrygo’.

The three-time LaLiga winner and two-time Champions League winner with Madrid, though, does not fancy a move to Old Trafford.

The report has claimed that Man Utd is ‘not a destination that appeals’ to Rodrygo.

Man Utd have already signed a winger in Mbeumo, with Cunha the other attacking player brought in so far this summer.

The Red Devils’ priority now is to sign a top-quality number nine, so reported interest in Rodrygo does come as a surprise, although one must note that CaughtOffSide also claimed last month that Man Utd are among his admirers.

Moreover, with Amorim playing in a 3-4-2-1 formation with traditional wingers being replaced by wing-backs, Rodrygo may not find it easy to get into the starting line-up at Man Utd, especially if he wants to play as a left-winger.

DON’T MISS 🌐The highest paid players in LaLiga: Trent Alexander-Arnold one of six Real Madrid stars in list

Real Madrid plan to use Rodrygo to sign Rodri – report

Mundo Deportivo has noted that Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City are also interested in Rodrygo.

The Spanish news outlet has claimed that Madrid plan to offload Rodrygo in the summer transfer window and want to use him to sign Rodri from Man City.

The Spanish and European giants would love to do ‘a swap deal’ with the Premier League club for the Spain international midfielder.

Rodri is Madrid president Florentino Perez’s ‘ultimate dream’ to fill the void left by Toni Kroos, but Man City are not going to sell Rodri this summer, with the midfielder being a crucial figure in the Cityzens’ team.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Rodrygo wants a salary of €12million (£10.4m, $13.7m) per year at his new club.

With Man Utd and Man City out of the equation for Rodrygo, Arsenal and Tottenham and Liverpool are the three remaining clubs left for the Madrid star, as things stand.

A Spanish journalist has claimed that Liverpool have already made an offer to Rodrygo, with the forward happy with it and ready to move to Anfield, but no other source has backed it as of now.

Rodrygo is set to return to pre-season with Madrid on August 4 and will hold talks with Alonso over his future before making a final decision.

Latest Real Madrid news: Alonso wants Man Utd star, Newcastle offer

Madrid manager Alonso ‘wants’ to sign a midfielder from Man Utd, but the club’s hierarchy is not sure about getting a deal done in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle have made an offer for a Madrid squad player, with both Los Blancos and the star responding to it and making it clear their stance.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is worried that Madrid’s hunt for a new centre-back will lead them to the Spanish champions and wants to sell his star defender to Liverpool instead.

Why Man Utd are keen on Real Madrid forward Rodrygo