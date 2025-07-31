Rodrygo has responded to an offer from Liverpool as Arne Slot’s side step up their pursuit to bring the Real Madrid star to Anfield, according to a Spanish source, as a Brazilian journalist says what the forward should do after Manchester City make a decision.

One of the most-talked about players in the summer transfer window is Rodrygo. The Brazil international forward is not happy at Madrid, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and Tottenham Hotspur all linked with the 24-year-old, who has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Los Blancos so far in his career.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Liverpool have identified Rodrygo as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz, who has joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Madrid want €90million (£78m / $105m) plus add-ons for Rodrygo.

The Spanish media have reported Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Rodrygo, while Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell Leandro Trossard to fund a move for the Madrid star.

Man City have also been linked with Rodrygo by a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, but, according to COPE, ‘Pep Guardiola’s team is not currently interested in the Brazilian’.

COPE has reported that Madrid have not received any formal offer for Rodrygo, who himself has not directly told Los Blancos that he wants to leave.

Spanish reporter Siro Lopez, though, has claimed that Liverpool have made contact with both Rodrygo and Madrid and have made an offer to the Brazilian that he is happy with.

Lopez said on his YouTube channel, as relayed by DaveOCKOP and LFC Transfer Room: “At this moment, we can say that Rodrygo is closer to Liverpool than to Real Madrid.

“There has already been an approach with the player, and he would be delighted by the project.

“Liverpool have contacted his agents as well as Real Madrid, as they are very interested. If an offer of £69m (€78.8m, $91.3m) is tabled, it is possible that he won’t even be in pre-season with Real Madrid.”

Madrid are supposed to start pre-season training on August 4 after featuring at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

While Xabi Alonso’s side reached the semi-finals of the prestigious competition, Rodrygo failed to make an impact and was able to make one start and two substitute appearances for Los Blancos.

Rodrygo urged to leave Real Madrid

With Rodrygo being consistently left out of Madrid’s starting line-up at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup by Alonso, a Brazilian journalist has urged the forward to leave the Santiago Bernabeu for good in the summer transfer window.

ESPN Brasil journalist Antonio Chamorro told SER Deportivos: “We know that Vinicius is a man who has a very strong hierarchy at Real Madrid. We also thought Rodrygo did, but it’s not what it seems for Xabi Alonso.

“We think the best thing for Rodrygo would be to leave to get more playing time, especially since we have the World Cup next year.”

Chamorro added that Rodrygo needs to “get those minutes and show that he’s a protagonist, show that he can be a star for another team.”

The journalist continued: “There are many names at Madrid, and Rodrygo is just one more.”

While noting that “leaving for the Premier League would be the best thing” for Rodrygo. Chamorro said: “Rodrygo wants to play where Vinicius Jr. plays, and that’s a competition that doesn’t exist at Real Madrid because of the hierarchy and the name Vinicius has.

“With Ancelotti, he played where he needed to, but he doesn’t want that anymore. He’s reached a point in his career where he wants to sign as the ’10’, and that’s not going to happen at Real Madrid.”

