Man Utd ‘fighting’ to sign ‘incredible’ Real Madrid player in bargain deal – report

Manchester United are still dreaming of signing a Real Madrid star in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, but the chances of manager Ruben Amorim bringing him to Old Trafford look slim.

Like Madrid this summer, Man Utd have been very active and have made three major signings already. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have been signed from Wolves and Brentford, respectively, to enhance Amorim’s attacking prowess, while Diego Leon will be another option for Man Utd at left wing-back.

Man Utd, though, are far from finished in the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils in talks to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

While Newcastle are also keen on Sesko, Man Utd have been more convincing for the Slovenia international striker so far.

Man Utd are also in the market for a new goalkeeper, despite Andre Onana refusing to leave and deciding to stay after turning down AS Monaco earlier this summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd have had a loan bid for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez already rejected.

Reports linking Man Utd with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma have been played down by trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, but another option has re-emerged.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd and Newcastle are ‘fighting over the signing of Andriy Lunin’ from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle have had an initial offer of a loan deal for Lunin already rejected, with Man Utd now keen on the Ukraine international goalkeeper.

The Red Devils reportedly want to sign Lunin as a possible replacement for Altay Bayindir and to compete with Andre Onana.

This is not the first time that Lunin has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

GiveMeSport reported on May 27 that Lunin was one of the options that Man Utd were considering for their goalkeeping department.

There have been subsequent reports in the Spanish media about Los Blancos’ valuation of the Ukrainian star, who was described as “an outstanding goalkeeper” and “an incredible player” by Shakhtar Donetsk right-back and former Madrid loanee Vinicius Tobias on the Ukrainian club’s YouTube channel in September 2024.

Madrid are said to value Lunin at €20m (£17.3m, $23m), which would be a bargain deal for a 26-year-old goalkeeper who has won LaLiga twice and the Champions League on two occasions with Los Blancos.

Could Man Utd sign Andriy Lunin from Real Madrid?

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, so the claim that Man Utd are interested in Lunin should ideally be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, previous reports about the Madrid star and Man Utd and the Red Devils’ ongoing search for a goalkeeper make new links involving Lunin not that implausible.

Moreover, another Spanish media outlet has reported that Newcastle had a loan offer for Lunin rejected last week.

Newcastle themselves have been on the hunt for a new goalkeeper to compete with Nick Pope.

Eddie Howe’s side were chasing James Trafford, but with Manchester City signing him from Burnley, Newcastle are now set to secure the services of Aaron Ramsdale from Southampton.

While Man Utd now do not have to worry about competition from Newcastle, the Red Devils will find it hard to sign Lunin from Madrid.

Fichajes has noted that Madrid do not want to sell Lunin, especially given how well he has performed when Thibaut Courtois has been injured.

Lunin himself is ‘comfortable’ at Madrid and is not actively pushing to leave Los Blancos.

