Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Senne Lammens, with Fabrizio Romano revealing whether Manchester City could hijack a potential deal, as another source notes whether the arrival of the Royal Antwerp goalkeeper at Old Trafford would affect the future of Andre Onana.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on August 18 that Man Utd want to sign Lammens from Antwerp before the summer transfer window closes on September 1. Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim is not happy with the goalkeeping options that he has at the moment, and wants someone who is better than Onana, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton.

After failing to convince Aston Villa to do a loan deal for Emiliano Martinez earlier this summer, Man Utd are now focusing on securing the services of Lammens.

Earlier on Friday, Romano revealed that Man Utd were advancing in talks with Lammens over a summer move to Old Trafford.

The reliable journalist has now reported that personal terms have been agreed, with the 23-year-old Belgian goalkeeper ready to switch to Man Utd.

Man Utd are also in advanced talks with Antwerp, with the fee set at €20million (£17.3m, $23.5m), indicating that a deal will be finalised soon.

Romano has also dismissed suggestions that Man City are planning to sign Lammens, noting that the Cityzens want only Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain if Ederson leaves for Galatasaray.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri wrote at 8:58am on August 22: “EXCL- Manchester City exploring Senne Lammens option!

“Man City facing difficulties in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain, who demand a fee deemed too high for Gianluigi Donnarumma, and have recently turned their attention to the Belgian. More to follow #mercato #RAFC”

Romano wrote on X at 4:28pm on August 22: “More on Senne Lammens and Man United story revealed today.

“Talks are well underway with Royal Antwerp on transfer fee close to €20m, negotiations advancing.

“Lammens said yes to Man United, no talks with Man City as their target is Gigio Donnarumma… if Éderson leaves.”

How Senne Lammens signing will affect Andre Onana future at Man Utd

Onana is the first-choice goalkeeper at Man Utd, but the Cameroon international did not feature against Arsenal in the Red Devils’ opening Premier League game of the season last weekend.

Bayindir played instead, and it was his mistake in goal that saw Arsenal pick up all three points against Man Utd courtesy of a 1-0 win.

Man Utd manager Amorim has said that Onana is fit and ready to play against Fulham away from home at Craven Cottage in London in the Premier League on Sunday.

Onana was a target for AS Monaco earlier this summer, but the former Inter Milan goalkeeper turned down the chance to join the Ligue 1 club.

The 29-year-old wants to stay at Man Utd and prove himself to the Old Trafford faithful.

Even after the signing of Lammens, Onana will stay at Man Utd, according to Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs wrote on X at 4:13pm on August 22: “Manchester United in talks with Senne Lammens.

“Not expected to impact the future of Andre Onana if a deal comes off, which is not a given.

“Lammens likely to cost around £17m. #MUFC working on personal terms. Club-to-club not yet close, but discussions ongoing.”

The Guardian has also reported that Onana expects to stay at Man Utd beyond the summer transfer window and will have to compete with Lammens, should the Belgian goalkeeper end up at Old Trafford.

The report has added that Man Utd are ‘closing in on the signing’ of Lammens, which suggests that a deal is imminent, especially with personal terms having already been agreed upon.

