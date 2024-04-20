Could it be evolution, not revolution, for Eddie Howe and Newcastle in the summer?

Newcastle United have been tipped to make “a huge signing or two” in the summer transfer window in a potential double boost for manager Eddie Howe.

Despite having to contend with a number of injuries to key players this season, Newcastle have enjoyed a respectable season and, currently sixth in the Premier League table, are on course to qualify for the Europa League.

Amid Financial Fair Play concerns, Newcastle failed to make any additions to their injury-hit squad in the January window.

And rumours persisting that the club may have to sell some of their top stars – including midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, heavily linked to the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain – in the summer.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this week that Newcastle could reluctantly sell Miguel Almiron to balance the books, with Saudi Arabia a potential destination for the popular forward.

Appearing on the Inside Track podcast, former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness claimed Newcastle are not in need of a “huge overhaul” in the summer – but could strengthen a couple of key areas of Howe’s side.

Newcastle to elect for evolution, not revolution, in the summer?

Wyness, who now works as a consultant advising elite clubs, said: “I think there will be some ins and outs – but not a huge overhaul.

“But they do have some injured players to come back.

“We’ve all heard that returning players can be like new signings, but in Newcastle’s case they’ve got some huge quality and depth missing through injury.

“There may be just a couple of extra key areas they need to strengthen.

“I think Eddie Howe has done a great job and the club can go forward next season with a renewed strength and a deep squad if, as expected, they get a huge signing or two.”

Wyness’s comments come after TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Newcastle are stepping up their efforts to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to the signing of RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko.

With Callum Wilson expected to leave the club at the end of the season, Sesko is regarded as an attractive option by the Newcastle recruitment department and could be available for as little as £43million.

Newcastle are believed to be intensifying their scouting of Sesko, having watched the 20-year-old Slovenia international on multiple occasions this season.

