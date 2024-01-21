Newcastle going head-to-head with Borussia Dortmund for top Ligue 1 talent in late window battle

Newcastle United will reportedly go head-to-head with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for Rennes midfielder Désiré Doué before the end of the January transfer window.

Not much business has been expected at St James’ Park this month, with Newcastle still on edge over any potential Financial Fair play issues.

Indeed, it’s been heavily reported that they may even have to sell some of their top talent in order to keep FFP bosses at arm’s length.

The likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have been mooted as potential sales, with PSG chasing the former while Arsenal have been urged to snap up the Swedish frontman.

But a fresh report from French outlet L’Equipe claims that the Magpies and Dortmund are planning to make their moves for the highly-rated youngster.

The report states that Doué could be one of the ‘hot issues’ at the end of the window, with Rennes expecting approaches for the player.

According to L’Equipe, the attacking midfielder is of interest to many clubs but specifically Newcastle and Dortmund, with both clubs rady to take action before the window closes.

Both clubs are now expected to ‘gather as much information’ as possible on the player before opening negotiations over a potential fee.

Some of the interest is bound to stem from the fact that Doué has found himself in trouble with Rennes in recent months, being demoted from the first team before returning at the end of December.

DON’T MISS: One player from every Premier League club who urgently needs a January transfer: Man Utd winger, £30m Arsenal signing…

Newcastle still weighing up January options

The situation opened the door to other clubs and could lead to a departure this month, although much will depend on the price offered by both clubs.

That is where it could become a problem for Eddie Howe’s men, who have made it clear they have very little to spend this month.

To that end, Newcastle may have to get creative to strike a deal, which opens up the loan options – although it’s thought Rennes would prefer a straight sale.

Howe’s men are back in action on January 27 when they head to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

Newcastle will have to do without Joelinton for that clash though and possibly the rest of the season after the midfielder suffered a thigh injury in the FA Cup win over neighbours Sunderland.

READ MORE: Liverpool join Newcastle in chasing Brazilian midfielder – but Prem switch hinges on Atalanta star’s future