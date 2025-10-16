There have been two stunning Barcelona transfer rumours on Thursday, with Hansi Flick’s side aiming to sign Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano before Real Madrid and a Blaugrana ace being tipped to join rivals Atletico Madrid in a shock move – TEAMtalk can provide context for both potential deals.

Upamecano has been at Bayern since July 2021, when he joined the Bavarians from Bundesliga competitors RB Leipzig in a €42.5million (then £38m) deal. The centre-back has gone on to play 161 times for Bayern in all competitions, helping them win three league titles and three domestic super cups.

Upamecano is a crucial member of Vincent Kompany’s first team and has featured in nine out of Bayern’s 10 matches so far this term.

But the reigning Bundesliga champions are at growing risk of losing the France star. His contract expires in June and talks over an extension have yet to result in an agreement.

According to French source Foot Mercato, Bayern remain hopeful they will manage to finalise a new deal with Upamecano, though he has ‘several options’ to leave in a thrilling free transfer next summer.

LaLiga titans Barcelona and Real Madrid are two of the main clubs ‘pushing’ to sign him in a bargain swoop.

A duel between the Spanish rivals ‘is taking place behind the scenes’. Barcelona are ‘very interested’ in the player and hold ‘active’ interest as they look to get the jump on Madrid.

Barca are still operating under financial restrictions and are therefore scouring the market for cheap opportunities to sign top players. Upamecano represents a perfect solution as he is an elite defender who would cost nothing in transfer fees.

Madrid, meanwhile, have identified the 26-year-old as someone who could help them move on from the likes of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

Upamecano has interest from the Premier League, too. Manchester United were linked on October 8 and Foot Mercato have backed up such reports, while Liverpool are firmly in the race.

Upamecano is on Liverpool’s seven-man shortlist to replace Ibrahima Konate after the Reds missed out on Marc Guehi on deadline day.

This is where the transfer speculation gets interesting, as Madrid are keen on both Upamecano and Konate.

If Madrid are successful in their pursuit of Konate, then Liverpool could provide Barca with even stronger competition for Upamecano.

According to reports in Poland, there could be big changes in LaLiga next summer as Barca striker Robert Lewandowski has emerged as a surprise target for Atletico Madrid.

Just like Upamecano, Lewandowski has entered the final year of his contract, opening up the prospect of a free transfer.

Barca still have not decided whether to extend Lewandowski’s deal or let it expire. The Pole remains a deadly goalscorer but there are concerns over his long-term viability as he is now 37 years old.

Plus, Lewandowski recently picked up a hamstring problem, his second injury of the season.

READ MORE 👉 Barcelona set sights on Portugal’s new ‘gem’ but move depends entirely on Marcus Rashford

Could Robert Lewandowski repeat Luis Suarez trick?

Journalist Mateusz Swiecicki claims Atleti boss Diego Simeone is a huge fan of Lewandowski and would love to work with him at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 10-time Bundesliga winner could follow in the footsteps of other legendary strikers such as David Villa and Luis Suarez by joining Atleti from Barca.

Suarez famously proved Barca wrong for letting him go by firing Atleti to the Spanish title in 2020-21, and Lewandowski could do similar.

Barca have been linked with some hugely expensive strikers to replace Lewandowski, including Alexander Isak, Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

Club president Joan Laporta dreams of completing such a transfer, but it would be extremely difficult given the financial issues he is having to manoeuvre.

Barca are more likely to sign a cheaper No 9 to compete with Ferran Torres, such as Karl Etta Eyong.

Barca news: Newcastle rumour; second Madrid battle

Meanwhile, a top Barca star who is facing a ‘crossroads’ in his career could join Newcastle United, it has been claimed.

Upamecano is not the only defender who might be fought over, as Barca and Madrid have converged on a Borussia Dortmund stopper too.

Reports have suggested where he will go next, with one club set to be severely disappointed.