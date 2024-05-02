Arne Slot is reportedly considering moves to bring Pedri and William Pacho to Liverpool

Liverpool are exploring a surprise raid on Barcelona as part of a combined €120m double deal, Leeds are chasing an Eredivisie defender as Liam Cooper’s heir, while Arsenal are ready to tempt Inter Milan with a major swap deal.

SLOT ATTENTIVE WITH LIVERPOOL ALERTED BY PEDRI EXIT CLAIMS

Liverpool are reportedly giving strong consideration towards a summer move for Pedri this summer amid reports Barcelona have had a chnage of heart over the midfielder’s future.

The LaLiga giants will soon be dethroned as Spanish champions, with Real Madrid taking away the crown that Xavi’s side won last season. And while the popular coach has now reversed his decision to leave this summer, plans are very much underway at how the Blaugrana can improve and further challenge Los Blancos again next time around.

With that in mind, a recent report claimed Barcelona had told their entire first-team squad, with the exception of five stars – Pau Cubarsi, Mikayil Faye, Gavi, Pedri and Lamine Yamal – would be either put up for sale or they would listen to offers for this summer in an effort to raise funds to help with a potential rebuild.

However, according to Marca, there has now been a change to that approach and they have now decided that Pedri can indeed leave.

The Spanish outlet claims there are a number of reasons for their change of heart over the Tenerife-born midfielder – namely his injury record over the past few seasons and his contract situation, with his current arrangement due to expire in summer 2026.

Barca have previously looked to extend that stay, but having failed to reach an agreement, coupled with claims that the 21-year-old has not progressed as initially expected, it is now believed they are open to his sale.

They have previously valued the 18-times capped Spain man in the €80m (£68.4m) bracket, but it’s now believed an offer in the region of €60m (£51.3m) could convince them to sell.

Both Arsenal and Man City have been touted with moves for Pedri; however it is Liverpool now being strongest linked with the Reds preparing to wave farewell to both Thiago Alcantara as a free agent and Ryan Gravenberch, with the latter struggling to impose himself since a summer 2023 move from Bayern Munich.

Slot and new sporting director Richard Hughes are reportedly seriously tempted by the possibility of bringing Pedri to Anfield, while Barcelona could, ironically, look to fill his void by bringing back Thiago on a free transfer following his release.

Liverpool keen on clever deal for William Pacho

Clearly Slot and Hughes will have one eye on Liverpool’s future with a number of big-name stars who shone bright in the Jurgen Klopp era either reaching the end of the road or about to enter the latter stages of their career.

Virgil van Dijk is the prime example of this, with the towering Dutch defender proving a huge factor in the success they have enjoyed under Klopp.

However, the Reds captain will turn 33 this summer and, despite enjoying an excellent season this time around, is clearly not getting any younger.

As a result, it’s claimed Hughes and Slot have already started work on a succession plan – with Eintracht Frankfurt defender William Pacho their main target.

According to Bild, the Reds are ready to open talks over a deal worth as much as €60m (£51.3m) for the Ecuadorian.

And it’s claimed they could look to sweeten the deal by allowing the 22-year-old to remain on loan with the Bundesliga side next season before officially hooking up with the Reds in summer 2025.

Van Dijk, meanwhile, is attracting attention from a number of sides amid claims Liverpool could even let him depart this summer.

Bayern Munich and soon-to-be-prompted Saudi side Al-Qadisiah are reportedly leading the chase, per reports.

CHELSEA EXPLORING SHOCK MOVE FOR DIVISIVE FORMER ARSENAL STAR

Chelsea are exploring a shock deal to bring former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny back to London amid claims Juventus are willing to sell the Pole for just €10m. (TuttoJuve)

Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadioglu has said ‘yes’ on a move to Arsenal this summer, with the Turkey international’s versatility -he can play full-back, wing-back or winger – of appeal to Mikel Arteta and Edu. (Devrim Zengi)

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo will decide this summer whether to sign a new deal with the Spanish giants this summer or move to the Premier League with Manchester United amid claims the Red Devils have entered talks for his signature. (Sport)

Tottenham and Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana following claims the Toffees will consider offers for the Belgium international this summer. Arsenal and Barcelona are also among those keen. (various)

Galatasaray are stepping up their efforts to sign Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch after an underwhelming debut season at Anfield for the Netherlands midfielder. (various)

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed TEAMtalk’s exclusive news that Fluminense have presented a formal contract offer to departing Chelsea man Thiago Silva – but the Brazilian will also have offers to remain in London with Fulham among those keen.

Jorge Mendes has opened talks over a deal to take Man Utd skipper Bruno Fernandes to Barcelona in a possible swap deal with Frenkie De Jong following the Portuguese’s admission that he will consider his Old Trafford future this summer. (Nacional)

LEEDS EYE EREDIVISIE DEFENDER AS LIAM COOPER HEIR

Southampton have joined Leeds United and Leicester City in the battle to sign PEC Zwolle’s Anselmo Garcia MacNulty. Born in Spain, the 21-year-old is an international with Republic of Ireland’s Under-21s side. Leeds see the defender as a replacement for Liam Cooper, who is expected to depart. (AS)

Newcastle are targeting a move for Fenerbahce’s Irfan Kahveci, who has 18 goals and 12 assists from 45 games this season. But the Magpies are being urged to act fast with Sevilla and Rennes also keen on the attacking midfielder or winger. (Sozcu Gazetesi)

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is targeting a summer reunion with Juventus winger Filip Kostic, 31, after coaching the Serbian star while at Eintracht Frankfurt. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea have reportedly made a lucrative offer to Antonio Conte to try and convince him to replace Mauricio Pochettino this summer. The former Tottenham boss is also wanted by AC Milan and Napoli, while the Blues also have an interest in Bologna coach Thiago Motta. (La Repubblica)

Benfica have agreed to pay the €6m (£5.1m) option to sign Man Utd full-back Alvaro Fernandez on a permanent deal – and the Spaniard will now become the first player to officially leave in the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era. (A Bola)

Juventus are plotting the signing of Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata this summer for a third time – but only if their bid to sign Joshua Zirkzee, strongly linked with Arsenal, proves unsuccessful. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona’s Brazilian striker Vitor Roque has made clear he has no intentions of leaving the Nou Camp, even on loan next season, amid claims he was a target for both Sevilla and Real Betis for the 2024/25 season. (Cadena SER)

Sporting CP are reportedly ready to sell Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande, and new Liverpool boss Arne Slot can take his pick of the central defenders. (Record)

ARSENAL BAIT INTER MILAN WITH POSSIBLE STRIKER SWAP

Arsenal will look into a possible deal for Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram this summer – but only if they don’t manage to land first-choice Joshua Zirkzee. The Gunners plan to offer €30m plus Gabriel Jesus for the France striker, who has scored 14 goals in 43 games during his debut season at the San Siro. (various)

Barcelona are ready to push through the signing of Girona forward Pau Victor this summer, after a successful season on loan at Barca Atletic, and with the Blaugrana having a buy option set at just €3m. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid veteran Nacho Fernandez has reportedly decided to leave this summer after falling down Carlo Ancelotti’s pecking order and seemingly being left unhappy by some of the Italian’s selection decisions. (Marca)

Al-Arabi midfielder Marco Verratti could return to mainland Europe this summer with his client offering the 31-year-old Italy midfielder to Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

Villarreal are leading Everton and Wolves in the battle to sign Werder Bremen winger Justin Njinmah this summer, with the player seen as a replacement for former Aston Villa man Bertrand Traore, who looks set to leave at the end of his deal. (Kicker)

Austria Football Association president Klaus Mitterdorfer is hopeful that Bayern Munich managerial target Ralf Rangnick will reject a move to the Bundesliga giants and stay on as the national side’s coach. (Sky Germany)

Real Madrid Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez – a former target for both Bayer Leverkusen and Leeds United – is expected to land the Hamburg job this summer. (AS)

Arsenal are closing on the signing of Joshua Zirkzee after Edu reportedly agreed to pay the €60m (£51m) asking price on the Bologna forward’s head and also offered the star “staggering numbers” to sign for the Gunners. (Calciomercato)