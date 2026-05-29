Just like Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer, Ibrahima Konate could be on his way to Real Madrid, with a Spanish publication claiming that the Liverpool star will hold talks with Los Blancos, as TEAMtalk sheds light on the defender’s situation.

In April, Konate publicly said that he would sign a new contract with Liverpool and extend his stay at Anfield.

The France international central defender’s current deal at Liverpool runs out at the end of the season.

Konate told BBC Sport on April 20: “There are many things people have said but for a long time we have spoken with the club and we are close to an agreement.

“I think everyone wished for that for as soon as possible but we are in a good way.”

The Frenchman added: “For sure, there is a big chance that I’m here next season. This is what I’ve always wanted.

“I’m waiting to sort the contract but when everything is sorted you will have to ask Richard what I said to him in September, November before everyone talked about everything and he’s going to say something to make everyone quiet.

“When he’s going to reply, you will see. I just wish that.”

However, Konate is now set to leave Liverpool as a free agent, after talks between the player and the club broke down.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on May 28 that ‘contract talks’ between Liverpool and Konate have ‘collapsed’.

While Liverpool had made progress on ‘salary structure and contract length’ during negotiations, ‘a substantial divide regarding signing-on fees and agent payments’ means that the Premier League club are now resigned to losing the 27-year-old this summer.

Mundo Deportivo has brought an update on Konate’s future, claiming that the defender will now hold talks with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have long been keen on Konate, and the Spanish and European giants are now set to hold talks.

The Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has reported that ‘negotiations have broken down’ between Liverpool and Konate.

The report added: ‘His destination is unclear, but Real Madrid have already shown interest in him and is now expected to resume talks.’

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Real Madrid one of the options for Ibrahima Konate – sources

We can confirm that Real Madrid are indeed interested in securing the services of Konate as a free agent this summer.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Konate’s agents are talking to Madrid over a possible summer deal.

However, we understand that Madrid are not the only option for the French star.

There are other clubs that Konate’s entourage are speaking to.

Konate’s situation is a stark reminder of what happened with Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer.

Alexander-Arnold refused to sign a new contract with Liverpool and had agreed on a deal to join Madrid as a free agent last summer.

It was only because Madrid wanted Alexander-Arnold to play at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup that the Spanish powerhouse paid Liverpool a modest transfer fee of €10million (£8.7m, $11.6m) for the right-back.

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