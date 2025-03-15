Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and Liverpool hitman Darwin Nunez, TEAMtalk understands, as we reveal the players Arne Slot has identified as potential replacements for the Uruguay international striker.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that LaLiga giants Atletico are on the hunt for a new striker in the summer transfer window. There is a chance that Antoine Griezmann could leave at the end of the season, with the French forward out of contract at the Spanish club in 2026.

TEAMtalk has been told that Atletico have taken a shine to two Premier League strikers, and one of them is Mateta.

The 27-year-old striker is on Atletico’s shortlist for the summer, and the Madrid club will continue to monitor his progress in the coming weeks.

Mateta has been in excellent form this season. The Palace striker has scored 15 goals and given three assists in 33 matches in all competitions.

The Frenchman is currently recovering from a severe laceration and is working hard to return to the pitch as soon as possible.

Palace are confident that Mateta will recover his full fitness for the FA Cup quarter-final tie against Fulham later this month.

Mateta, who is in Paris this weekend because Paris Basketball Club invited him to present his Olympic Games medal at the stadium, is under contract at Palace until 2026.

The other Premier League striker on Atletico’s shortlist is Nunez of Liverpool.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are open to selling the Uruguay international striker in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s willingness to cash in on Nunez does give Colchoneros room to negotiate favourable terms.

Atletico head coach Diego Simeone appreciates Nunez a lot, and a deal could be facilitated by the good relationship between the two clubs.

Liverpool have identified Darwin Nunez replacements – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are ready to cash in on Nunez and have already done their homework on potential replacements.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is Liverpool’s top target to replace Nunez, but the Merseyside could have to pay as much as £150million for the Sweden international.

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram is also on the Reds’ radar. Thuram has a release clause of €85million (£71.5m, $92.6m) in his contract, and Liverpool will try to negotiate a lower fee if they become serious about him.

Sources have told us that Liverpool have their eyes on Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa too.

TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle star Isak is a major target for Liverpool, and trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there will be big proposals for the in-form star.

Romano said: “Newcastle will do their best to keep their stars, for sure, but it won’t be easy.

“Big proposals are coming, especially for Isak, so it will be complicated to keep both [Isak and Guimaraes].”

Caoimhin Kelleher is the second-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool at the moment, and former Reds striker John Aldridge has tipped him to join Tottenham Hotspur or even Manchester United this summer, with Giorgi Mamardashvili also coming in from Valencia.

Aldridge said: “As much as I would love him to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career, I think I can probably see him having to go to play regular football because it’s what he deserves. As much as he loves Liverpool, he should be playing week in, week out.

“As a Liverpool fan, I’d love to see him go abroad. I think it would be great for him. I’m looking at the top teams here and there’s some teams like Tottenham that need a better goalkeeper… Manchester United need a better keeper! But he’s not going there!

“He could play for any team in the Premier League but personally you know I’d say it’s one of the top teams in Europe that he deserves. Italy, Spain, Germany or whatever. I think that would be perfect for him, I really do.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has urged the Reds to hand Mohamed Salah a new contract.

Souness said: Mo Salah had two of his quietest games for Liverpool against Paris Saint-Germain but, regardless of that, the importance of getting him signed up on a new contract was still emphasised.

“That may seem strange to say when he barely laid a glove on the French but my point is, when he is kept quiet, as good as Liverpool’s other strikers are, no-one else steps up and poses anything like the same telling goal threat.

“Salah is having his best season, as 32 goals and 22 assists by March testify.”

